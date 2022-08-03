　
烏克蘭議員關注「裴洛西訪台」：必須防止中國襲擊　榮耀歸於台灣

▲▼裴洛西抵台。（圖／翻攝外交部直播）

▲裴洛西訪台引發全世界的關注。（圖／翻攝外交部直播）

記者林彥臣／綜合報導

美國聯邦眾議院議長裴洛西訪問台灣，引起全球關注，即使正在交戰中的烏克蘭國會議員相當關注，也在推特發文指出，台灣必須保衛自己，避免被中國襲擊，烏克蘭會與台灣同在、榮耀歸於台灣。

烏克蘭國會議員索夫桑（Inna Sovsun）發文表示，全世界密切關注裴洛西訪問台灣，再打另一場戰爭，對這個世界不會有任何好處，台灣必須保衛自己，以防被中國襲擊。

索夫桑強調，烏克蘭此時將與台灣同在，就像台灣現在與烏克蘭同在一樣，「榮耀歸於台灣！」

即／共軍8／4起「繞台」實彈射擊3天　國防部深夜緊急回應

美國眾院議長裴洛西於2日晚間10時43分抵台，大陸官媒也發出解放軍空軍蘇-35戰機正穿越台灣海峽的消息，官方也紛紛對台灣發聲警告，在陸網、台網上掀起熱烈討論。來台發展的香港男星杜汶澤，2日晚間在臉書透露故鄉親友相當擔心他在台北的安危，為此，他陸續發出數篇貼文報平安。

Inna Sovsun 裴洛西 裴洛西訪台

