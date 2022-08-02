快訊／裴洛西透露訪台原因：兌現美國支持台灣民主的承諾

記者柯沛辰／綜合報導

美國眾議院議長裴洛西2日晚間10點43分搭機飛抵松山機場，隨後下榻台北君悅酒店。晚間11點00分、19分，她透過推特先後表示，此行訪台，兌現了美國對民主的承諾，也重申必須尊重台灣及所有民主國家的自由。

裴洛西的辦公室也發聲明指出，訪台是信守美國支持台灣民主的承諾，並不違背美國長年政策，這是印太行的一環，「美國堅定支持台灣2300萬人民」。

裴洛西說，訪團與台灣領導人會面討論，除了重申美國對夥伴的支持，也將促進雙邊共享利益，包括推進自由開放的印太區域。

By traveling to Taiwan, we honor our commitment to democracy: reaffirming that the freedoms of Taiwan — and all democracies — must be respected.



Read my opinion piece in the @washingtonpost on why I’m leading a Congressional delegation to Taiwan.https://t.co/tLhIzvfkTH