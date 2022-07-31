　
蓬佩奧「洗臉」胡錫進：裴洛西出訪是美、台「兩個主權國家」的事

▲▼ 美國前國務卿蓬佩奧（Mike Pompeo）（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲美國前國務卿蓬佩奧（Mike Pompeo）發文嗆胡錫進，裴洛西出訪是美、台兩個主權國家之間的事。（圖／達志影像／美聯社） 

記者林彥臣／綜合報導

「環球時報」前總編輯胡錫進日前在推特恐嚇，美國軍機和裴洛西飛機若「闖入」台灣12海浬上空，解放軍戰機有權發射導彈擊落專機，讓裴洛西「機毀人亡」。對此美國前國務卿蓬佩奧就在推特發文「洗臉」胡錫進強調，裴洛西出訪是美、台兩個主權國家的事。

蓬佩奧發文表示，中共喉舌《環球時報》威脅裴洛西的專機，如果敢訪問台灣將被擊落。

蓬佩奧呼籲，拜登總統必須全力支持這次訪問，不要軟弱、屈服於北京戰爭販子和獨裁者的要求，應該支持熱愛自由的台灣人民。

蓬佩奧另一則推文強調，拜登政府向中共屈服，會表現出非常危險的弱點，我們不是任何人的衛星國，這是兩個主權國家「美國和台灣」之間的事情。

美國聯邦眾議院議長裴洛西（Nancy Pelosi）出訪亞洲，將台灣行程列為「暫定」，引發大陸軍事、外交部門強烈反對，不僅在距離台灣最近點的福建平潭實施實彈射擊，而且解放軍多個單位最近幾天，都在社群平台發出「備戰」的訊息。

