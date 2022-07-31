蓬佩奧「洗臉」胡錫進：裴洛西出訪是美、台「兩個主權國家」的事

▲美國前國務卿蓬佩奧（Mike Pompeo）發文嗆胡錫進，裴洛西出訪是美、台兩個主權國家之間的事。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

記者林彥臣／綜合報導

「環球時報」前總編輯胡錫進日前在推特恐嚇，美國軍機和裴洛西飛機若「闖入」台灣12海浬上空，解放軍戰機有權發射導彈擊落專機，讓裴洛西「機毀人亡」。對此美國前國務卿蓬佩奧就在推特發文「洗臉」胡錫進強調，裴洛西出訪是美、台兩個主權國家的事。

CCP-mouthpiece The Global Times threatens Pelosi's plane will be shot down if she visits Taiwan.



President Biden must give full support to this visit. Don't be weak and cave to the demands of petty warmongers and dictators in Beijing. Support the freedom-loving people of Taiwan.