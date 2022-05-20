澳洲明大選！800公斤大鱷魚預測「政黨輪替」　下任總理可能是他

A prehistoric election pundit has put the bite on the nation's leaders, predicting the "winner" of Saturday's federal election, in a very Top End fashion. Introducing Speckles the 'psychic' croc Speckles, a 4.7 metre saltwater crocodile, was tasked with predicting whether Prime Minister Scott Morrison, or Labor leader Anthony Albanese, will prevail. He was presented with posters of the two contenders at Crocodylus Park in Darwin, which were attached to a few meaty treats. We won't ruin the video for you and tell you who he chose. It remains unknown how the snap poll was decided, and how accurate the saltie's "psychic" credentials are. Tour guide Payton Prosser said he wasn't sure how Speckles would personally vote, if the croc was given the chance. "[The leaders are] more than welcome to come down and talk to him about [their policies], but it'll fall on deaf ears," he said. Full story: https://ab.co/3yOkcNA Get more Darwin news here: https://bit.ly/DarwinNews Get more news from the NT here: https://bit.ly/AbcNtNews Listen to ABC Radio Darwin here: https://bit.ly/DarwinRadioLive