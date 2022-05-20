澳洲明大選！800公斤大鱷魚預測「政黨輪替」　下任總理可能是他

▲澳洲總理莫里森（Scott Morrison）（圖／達志影像／美聯社）
記者詹雅婷／綜合報導
澳洲國會大選投票明（21）登場，北領地一隻長4.7公尺、重達600至600公斤的鱷魚「斑點」預言，澳洲接下來將出現政黨輪替，現任總理莫里森（Scott Morrison）會下台，由工黨領袖艾班尼斯登上總理寶座。
Sparkles the 'psychic' croc
A prehistoric election pundit has put the bite on the nation's leaders, predicting the "winner" of Saturday's federal election, in a very Top End fashion. Introducing Speckles the 'psychic' croc Speckles, a 4.7 metre saltwater crocodile, was tasked with predicting whether Prime Minister Scott Morrison, or Labor leader Anthony Albanese, will prevail. He was presented with posters of the two contenders at Crocodylus Park in Darwin, which were attached to a few meaty treats. We won't ruin the video for you and tell you who he chose. It remains unknown how the snap poll was decided, and how accurate the saltie's "psychic" credentials are. Tour guide Payton Prosser said he wasn't sure how Speckles would personally vote, if the croc was given the chance. "[The leaders are] more than welcome to come down and talk to him about [their policies], but it'll fall on deaf ears," he said. Full story: https://ab.co/3yOkcNA Get more Darwin news here: https://bit.ly/DarwinNews Get more news from the NT here: https://bit.ly/AbcNtNews Listen to ABC Radio Darwin here: https://bit.ly/DarwinRadioLive由 ABC Darwin 發佈於 2022年5月19日 星期四
綜合澳洲廣播公司（ABC）、北領地新聞報導，在北領地首府達爾文的鱷魚公園（Crocodylus Park），工作人員利用兩條繩子吊著生肉，並掛上現任總理莫里森和工黨領袖艾班尼斯（Anthony Albanese）的照片，給鱷魚「斑點」（Speckles）一項任務，那就是預測澳洲這次大選最終勝出的贏家。
斑點起初有些猶豫不決，似乎就像此次搖擺不定的選民一樣，但最終選擇艾班尼斯，預測澳洲大選將出現政黨輪替。
35歲的斑點身長約4.7公尺，重約600公斤至800公斤。不過仍未知斑點此次的預測會有多神準。
▼ 澳洲工黨領袖艾班尼斯（Anthony Albanese）。（圖／路透）
讀者迴響