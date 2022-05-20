　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

澳洲明大選！800公斤大鱷魚預測「政黨輪替」　下任總理可能是他

▲▼ 澳洲總理莫里森（Scott Morrison）（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲澳洲總理莫里森（Scott Morrison）（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

澳洲國會大選投票明（21）登場，北領地一隻長4.7公尺、重達600至600公斤的鱷魚「斑點」預言，澳洲接下來將出現政黨輪替，現任總理莫里森（Scott Morrison）會下台，由工黨領袖艾班尼斯登上總理寶座。

Sparkles the 'psychic' croc

A prehistoric election pundit has put the bite on the nation's leaders, predicting the "winner" of Saturday's federal election, in a very Top End fashion. Introducing Speckles the 'psychic' croc Speckles, a 4.7 metre saltwater crocodile, was tasked with predicting whether Prime Minister Scott Morrison, or Labor leader Anthony Albanese, will prevail. He was presented with posters of the two contenders at Crocodylus Park in Darwin, which were attached to a few meaty treats. We won't ruin the video for you and tell you who he chose. It remains unknown how the snap poll was decided, and how accurate the saltie's "psychic" credentials are. Tour guide Payton Prosser said he wasn't sure how Speckles would personally vote, if the croc was given the chance. "[The leaders are] more than welcome to come down and talk to him about [their policies], but it'll fall on deaf ears," he said. Full story: https://ab.co/3yOkcNA Get more Darwin news here: https://bit.ly/DarwinNews Get more news from the NT here: https://bit.ly/AbcNtNews Listen to ABC Radio Darwin here: https://bit.ly/DarwinRadioLive

ABC Darwin 發佈於 2022年5月19日 星期四

綜合澳洲廣播公司（ABC）、北領地新聞報導，在北領地首府達爾文的鱷魚公園（Crocodylus Park），工作人員利用兩條繩子吊著生肉，並掛上現任總理莫里森和工黨領袖艾班尼斯（Anthony Albanese）的照片，給鱷魚「斑點」（Speckles）一項任務，那就是預測澳洲這次大選最終勝出的贏家。

斑點起初有些猶豫不決，似乎就像此次搖擺不定的選民一樣，但最終選擇艾班尼斯，預測澳洲大選將出現政黨輪替。

35歲的斑點身長約4.7公尺，重約600公斤至800公斤。不過仍未知斑點此次的預測會有多神準。

▼ 澳洲工黨領袖艾班尼斯（Anthony Albanese）。（圖／路透）

▲▼ 澳洲工黨領袖艾班尼斯（Anthony Albanese）。（圖／路透）

澳洲大選將登場！成執政黨需拿下76席　莫里森國安議題面臨挫敗

►零負擔的內衣在這裡！平均一件才153元

ET快訊
LIVE／今520迎確診高峰？　陳時中最新說明
新冠病毒存活時間曝！　家人確診「3清潔重點」要做好
快訊／Makiyo老公一簽字「嘆氣了」！　急喊：沒回頭路了
黃安時隔7年坦白「不在大陸動手術原因」　網驚：膽子真大！
Makiyo懷孕4月「上圍激增到G罩杯」！　老公羞曝被這點吸
快訊／高雄民宅惡火「11歲男童受困陽台」！　民眾直播集氣
快訊／Makiyo公證「我是金太太了」　挺肚現身戶政事務所
《奧丁：神叛》員工改後台做神裝「25小時爽150次」　官方開
快訊／曾性侵女藝人幫傭！　「孤狼淫賊」跛腳上囚車畫面曝光
不用有房產！　廖老大「女婿唯一條件曝光」
預測時事抽名牌鍋具！「全民神預測」好評延長

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

夏季恐將再迎疫情高峰！　南韓決定延後實施「取消確診者隔離」

網紅妹妹看醫生「哭了」　一看帳單傻眼：要多付1千元

澳洲明大選！800公斤大鱷魚預測「政黨輪替」　下任總理可能是他

新冠病毒存活時間曝光！　家人確診「3清潔重點」要做好

普丁二女兒爆交「新男友」　竟和澤倫斯基同姓！老爸尷尬了

女學生「拒絕給手機」被狂砍28刀慘死　警逮捕怪男內衣找到她遺物

研究：Omicron在物體表面可存活更久　附著「1材質」能活10天

路透：美擬提供先進反艦飛彈給烏軍　助突破俄羅斯黑海艦隊封鎖

傳李根大尉將返回南韓！　烏克蘭傭兵團證實：回國接受復健治療

屠殺畫面曝光！男帶弓箭和獵刀闖超市　「把老人當動物射殺」5死　

他快篩朋友安慰是感冒　下秒「啊！COVID-19」

新啦啦隊女神誕生！　波濤洶湧片紅到日本

迷你哥吉拉超酷餵食器　3隻排排站吃螞蟻buffet

《浪姐3》主題曲公布！鄭秀妍C位秀舞技　「領吳謹言跳女團舞」..30位大咖神仙打架

「殘酷2選1」3毛孩全跑向媽　爸0票慘敗好落寞...白疼了！

雨天騎車死不穿雨衣！　他自豪：真正的淡水人

被爆違停施壓員警「不准罰」　徐巧芯：有拜託他開被拒絕

糗！毒男違停買花送女友　警勸導驚見毒品抓回警局

王婉霏Vivi健身前「肥胖大媽照」曝光！　生完3胎被劉畊宏鍛鍊：ViVi變vivi

Makiyo挺孕肚嫁人！選「520公證」　交往3月發現懷孕4月…老公秒求婚

夏季恐將再迎疫情高峰！　南韓決定延後實施「取消確診者隔離」

網紅妹妹看醫生「哭了」　一看帳單傻眼：要多付1千元

澳洲明大選！800公斤大鱷魚預測「政黨輪替」　下任總理可能是他

新冠病毒存活時間曝光！　家人確診「3清潔重點」要做好

普丁二女兒爆交「新男友」　竟和澤倫斯基同姓！老爸尷尬了

女學生「拒絕給手機」被狂砍28刀慘死　警逮捕怪男內衣找到她遺物

研究：Omicron在物體表面可存活更久　附著「1材質」能活10天

路透：美擬提供先進反艦飛彈給烏軍　助突破俄羅斯黑海艦隊封鎖

傳李根大尉將返回南韓！　烏克蘭傭兵團證實：回國接受復健治療

屠殺畫面曝光！男帶弓箭和獵刀闖超市　「把老人當動物射殺」5死　

張斗輝走馬上任掌高檢署　蔡清祥勉勵實踐檢察新文化

Makiyo婚後不退演藝圈！　羞收2克拉婚戒「雙升格」人妻人母

【小熊之二】最感謝自己沒有放棄…粉絲婚禮「她是我恩人」險淚崩

【小熊之一】電競女神大解密…不懼網友毒舌只怕聽到你可能不適合

台灣桌球超新星　16歲鄭樸璿越級奪U17、U19雙料冠軍

獨／孟耿如「半夜3點破水」衝婦產科　黃子佼揭醫師神感應

小四女童LINE稱爸媽腦殘人　教練7點分析「寵壞小孩家庭」被推爆

夏季恐將再迎疫情高峰！　南韓決定延後實施「取消確診者隔離」

吳音寧表哥初選民調差0.00305落馬　他直喊「做假球」不公平

絕對看過他的戲！南韓「神級編劇」收押中　緩刑間犯案送入看守所

女騎士等紅燈1分鐘極速更衣　「脫剩黑色小可愛」眾人看呆

國際熱門新聞

男大生整形整到死　躺手術台遭放血30分鐘

研究發現：確診輕症者43％出現長久性後遺症

研究：Omicron在物體表面比原始毒株活更久

專家：俄高官已知戰敗　普丁2情況將被奪權

巨乳妹IG被封　自曝和Meta員工做愛奪回帳號

烏克蘭女軍醫貼身拍下馬立波慘況　256GB畫面流出

整理父遺物驚見「神秘存摺」！他爽盼變千萬富翁

歐洲「猴痘」疫情擴散　瑞典通報首起病例

7cm按摩棒卡住！辣媽整晚「從直腸震到脊椎」

鳥克蘭人歡迎納粹，毀了希特勒勝利夢

醫學生扮演患者　教授一檢查驚覺罹癌

北韓200萬染疫 派機赴中國領物資

傳李根大尉將返回南韓接受「復健治療」

乙武洋匡宣布選參議員　誓言「永不放棄」創勵志奇蹟

更多熱門

相關新聞

澳洲大選將登場！成執政黨需拿76席

澳洲大選將登場！成執政黨需拿76席

2022年澳洲聯邦大選將預定於21日實施，以選出第47屆澳洲議會，其中目前的執政黨自由黨－國家黨聯盟尋求第4次連任，最大在野黨工黨則是在擔任反對黨9年後尋求重新掌政的機會。儘管工黨在民調結果上領先自由黨－國家黨聯盟，而總理莫里森因鄰國索羅門群島與中國簽安全協議，在國安議題上挫敗，但經歷幾周競選活動後，雙方差距已經縮小。

屁孩慘了！澳少年犯送至「無網路」偏僻牧場

屁孩慘了！澳少年犯送至「無網路」偏僻牧場

自家菜園蘑菇入菜　母女中毒發燒送醫

自家菜園蘑菇入菜　母女中毒發燒送醫

澳洲房價10年翻倍！　「這地區」漲近1800萬元

澳洲房價10年翻倍！　「這地區」漲近1800萬元

紐西蘭總理阿爾登全家確診！曝快篩陽性照

紐西蘭總理阿爾登全家確診！曝快篩陽性照

關鍵字：

鱷魚紐澳要聞

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

連千毅又盜圖被抓！　正妹當事人曝光嗆聲：匯1200萬道歉

劉真6歲女兒「知道媽媽已不在了」

廖老大取消訂位「反嗆報警阿」GG　消保官解答

男大生整形整到死　躺手術台遭放血30分鐘

反骨雙胞胎「卸掉濃妝」爆反差！清純模樣曝

確診關7天快篩陽能上班？勞動部解答

確診破百萬奪千命　蔡英文等3人遭告發涉殺人罪

研究發現：確診輕症者43％出現長久性後遺症

曾撂話退YouTube圈！　勾惡「IG無預警消失」回應了

賈永婕曝「救命神器」急缺嬰幼兒管線

打疫苗再感染獲超級免疫　專家曝1條件

沙鹿破爛車庫屋成交7461萬被笑翻　土開曝：根本撿到寶

不斷更新／21縣市高中以下採遠距教學

強尼戴普「前砲友」金髮女星出庭

媽祖一來就賣掉2台車　白沙屯媽突衝TOYOTA車廠員工感動下跪

更多

最夯影音

更多
他快篩朋友安慰是感冒　下秒「啊！COVID-19」

他快篩朋友安慰是感冒　下秒「啊！COVID-19」
新啦啦隊女神誕生！　波濤洶湧片紅到日本

新啦啦隊女神誕生！　波濤洶湧片紅到日本

迷你哥吉拉超酷餵食器　3隻排排站吃螞蟻buffet

迷你哥吉拉超酷餵食器　3隻排排站吃螞蟻buffet

《浪姐3》主題曲公布！鄭秀妍C位秀舞技　「領吳謹言跳女團舞」..30位大咖神仙打架

《浪姐3》主題曲公布！鄭秀妍C位秀舞技　「領吳謹言跳女團舞」..30位大咖神仙打架

「殘酷2選1」3毛孩全跑向媽　爸0票慘敗好落寞...白疼了！

「殘酷2選1」3毛孩全跑向媽　爸0票慘敗好落寞...白疼了！

熱門快報

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

看新聞參加全民搶寶，蘋果3C爽爽抽，周周更新好禮！東森幣好用不藏私！

全台房巿熱～買房需求上升，供給量在哪?

全台房巿熱～買房需求上升，供給量在哪?

北中南房巿獵房行動，專家帶看環境交通、生活機能、精彩公設，開箱新建案

東森寵物年中慶開跑囉！

東森寵物年中慶開跑囉！

消費滿千最高享13%回饋，還有寵點數百倍加碼抽！超多買一送一商品趕快來搶！

【寵物】海派大胃王

【寵物】海派大胃王

鮪魚季來囉！超過200款澎湃海味美食輕鬆選，毛毛商城滿額送150購物金，立即逛！

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

專屬年輕人的網路電台，用聲音陪你通勤上班

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面