　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

烏克蘭反攻號角響起！首支部隊直搗俄邊境　興奮插旗畫面曝光

▲▼第一支烏克蘭部隊已在15日抵達烏俄邊境。（圖／翻攝自推特／@maria_avdv）

▲第一支烏克蘭部隊據稱已在15日抵達烏俄邊境。（圖／翻攝自推特／@maria_avdv）

記者葉睿涵／編譯

烏克蘭有消息指出，第一支烏克蘭部隊已在15日抵達烏俄邊境，顯示烏方在東北地區的戰事已取得實質性進展，也進一步印證了俄軍在烏克蘭遭受重挫的說法。

據《衛報》報導，烏克蘭智庫專家阿夫德耶娃（Maria Avdeeva）在推特po出影片，聲稱烏克蘭第127國土防衛旅第227營的士兵已在15日抵達俄羅斯與哈爾科夫（Kharkiv）接壤的地區，並寫下「榮耀歸於烏克蘭」的國家口號。

從影片可見，有12名烏克蘭士兵沿著小徑穿過了樹林來到烏俄邊境，並在當地插上一根畫有烏克蘭藍黃國旗顏色的標誌，高興地合照。

烏克蘭記者波諾馬連科（Illia Ponomarenko）也在推特指出，第一支烏克蘭部隊已在15日抵達俄羅斯邊境，更聲稱這是烏克蘭在哈爾科夫東北部反攻行動的一部分。他預計，俄羅斯將在未來數日失去這座位於俄羅斯北部的城市。

報導稱，烏克蘭此舉象徵著他們已在東北地區的戰事中取得進展，也進一步印證了俄軍在烏克蘭遭受重挫的說法。英國軍事情報機構最新消息指出，俄羅斯派往烏克蘭的入侵部隊可能已損失三分之一的兵力。

►草莓網開賣62元快篩試劑　一次可買百劑

►「冰感內褲」穿過嗎？夏天太需要了

ET快訊
「新冠、感冒」咳嗽法大不同！　醫揭2大差異分辨
上課中解放雪乳！　「2分鐘狂晃片」0.5倍速看到新世界
真天選之人！確診後天天同房「老公第6天仍1條線」：好陰險的人
中部以北11縣市大雨特報　降雨趨緩要等到這天
獨／更省了！麥當勞用「環保杯」現折5元　6門市搶先上路
鴻海「全面退出」群創董事會　群創早盤股價重跌
快訊／染疫2歲童高燒42度不治　衛福部：基隆衛生局要檢討
預測時事抽名牌鍋具！「全民神預測」好評延長

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

狠招保基輔！烏放水淹村擋俄軍「萬坪土地淪沼澤」　居民：不後悔

女綁架朋友「3個月大男嬰」假裝懷孕　男友感動當爸發現真相崩潰

俄軍疑用磷彈　亞速鋼鐵廠「火雨狂炸」遍地閃出白光畫面曝

「新冠、感冒」咳嗽法大不同！醫揭2大關鍵　教你分辨其中差異

飯店房客激賞600元小費　她驚見退房紙條：「害妳確診很抱歉」

烏克蘭反攻號角響起！首支部隊直搗俄邊境　興奮插旗畫面曝光

地方媽媽搶嘸車位暴怒　當場掏奶「噴射母乳」攻擊！荒唐影片瘋傳

北韓病歿恐飆破10萬！急棄「裸奔式防疫」　向中國討物資

美國南加州「台灣教堂」槍擊至少1死5傷　受害者皆為台灣人

父母吸毒坐牢　3歲童住親友家半夜慘遭虐打

瘦子宣告人夫在此　「沒娶她也不會娶妳」

反骨雙胞胎妹妹剪髮擺臭臉認：確實哭了　道歉「是我不懂時尚」Joeman揭無奈心聲

100歲二戰護士跳傘慶生　從飛機躍下「完成心願」

倉鼠被倒花盆脊椎全斷　熱心網友搜地圖接力救

駕駛「紅線上排隊」被開單　怒控警雙標：前面車免罰？

廖老大遇熱心年輕男幫提肉　「得知來應徵」帥喊：明天上工

台灣大道「從頭走到尾」　她花8小時成功走完25km

無業男不堪飢餓2度偷超市　警請吃飯：有困難來派出所

孫淡妃絕美白紗嫁10年前摯愛！　PSY獻唱祝歌「老公秀超猛舞技」

比特犬遭棄養餓到站不穩　瘦成皮包骨見人搖尾求救

狠招保基輔！烏放水淹村擋俄軍「萬坪土地淪沼澤」　居民：不後悔

女綁架朋友「3個月大男嬰」假裝懷孕　男友感動當爸發現真相崩潰

俄軍疑用磷彈　亞速鋼鐵廠「火雨狂炸」遍地閃出白光畫面曝

「新冠、感冒」咳嗽法大不同！醫揭2大關鍵　教你分辨其中差異

飯店房客激賞600元小費　她驚見退房紙條：「害妳確診很抱歉」

烏克蘭反攻號角響起！首支部隊直搗俄邊境　興奮插旗畫面曝光

地方媽媽搶嘸車位暴怒　當場掏奶「噴射母乳」攻擊！荒唐影片瘋傳

北韓病歿恐飆破10萬！急棄「裸奔式防疫」　向中國討物資

美國南加州「台灣教堂」槍擊至少1死5傷　受害者皆為台灣人

父母吸毒坐牢　3歲童住親友家半夜慘遭虐打

《甄嬛傳》女星高壓教育把兒搞瘋　逼背圓周率「小數點後1千位」惹爭議

超商最新「4款風味咖啡」來了！加檸檬、柚醬超清爽　限時59元爽喝

超貪！高雄那瑪夏區長「索賄1925萬」　涉5個貪污罪下場曝光

濕冷天「滿街老人、小孩」排隊做PCR！現場照曝　網嘆：太折磨

狠招保基輔！烏放水淹村擋俄軍「萬坪土地淪沼澤」　居民：不後悔

「五星級枕頭」兩個7920元→999元　石墨烯材好處多、支撐頭部一覺到天亮

女綁架朋友「3個月大男嬰」假裝懷孕　男友感動當爸發現真相崩潰

疫情升溫無薪假破1.5萬人！　住宿餐飲業家數創新高

9校區僅「自強」改採線上挨轟　成大引華盛頓大學為例說話了

質感穿搭太燒錢！網揭2招品味直升天花板　愛美小資女必服用

糊塗人夫拍水龍頭邀功！正宮一看竟抓到「全裸小三」

國際熱門新聞

芬蘭欲加入北約　總統曝普丁反應讓他驚訝

加州教堂爆發槍擊案！　多人中彈急送醫

眾議院議長遭炎上　日網友曬薪資嘆

他中樂透暴富下場超慘！妻離子散　出家後罹癌病逝

南加州台灣教堂爆槍擊案　已1死5傷

亞速鋼鐵廠易地復工 繼續支援烏軍

俄烏陷膠著　印度媒體延續台灣熱

地方媽媽搶嘸車位暴怒　當場噴射母乳

普丁知道要輸了　前俄總理點出1跡象

議員說月薪只有100萬　下場悲劇

180頁犯案宣言曝！　美18歲槍手「超市屠殺」釀10死3傷

北韓疫情狂飆　金正恩卻為「擋不住的癮」脫口罩

研究證實「孩子打電玩」會變聰明

人妻激戰！換姿勢驚見飯店員工爽看

更多熱門

相關新聞

芬蘭欲加入北約　總統曝普丁反應讓他驚訝

芬蘭欲加入北約　總統曝普丁反應讓他驚訝

芬蘭總統尼尼斯托接受美媒專訪時透露，14日與俄羅斯總統普丁通電話，親自告知芬蘭決定加入北約，普丁當下反應十分冷靜，讓他非常驚訝。對於土耳其反對芬蘭加入北約，他不太擔憂。

美國：烏軍已在前線部署美援榴彈砲

美國：烏軍已在前線部署美援榴彈砲

俄烏陷膠著　印度媒體延續台灣熱

俄烏陷膠著　印度媒體延續台灣熱

亞速鋼鐵廠易地復工 繼續支援烏軍

亞速鋼鐵廠易地復工 繼續支援烏軍

普丁知道要輸了　前俄總理點出1跡象

普丁知道要輸了　前俄總理點出1跡象

關鍵字：

軍武國際軍武烏克蘭俄羅斯

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

楊繡惠無預警宣布跟白雲「在一起了」

白雲狂被問「脫口和楊繡惠結婚進度」！開6位數聘金

遭反骨正妹擺臭臉！設計師Andy不忍回擊

快訊／楊繡惠、白雲直播合體「揭喜訊內幕」！

沒人愛吃肯德基？　網曝「1致命傷」：不會再去第2次

黑男女友認了「長期不敢看他影片」！看到他約妹：真的氣炸

打滿3劑有望免隔離　專家曝關鍵重點

連4天破6萬　醫讚關鍵政策：這才是人民需要的

泌尿醫揭「GG變小4原因」！有這壞習慣猛縮2公分

相馬茜消失8年「驚人正面照曝光」！46歲長這樣

世界最孤獨動物園！老翁花光退休金苦守33年

半數員工領33K？台鐵爆3個月已走204人

台大醫：Omicron對兒童是虎姑婆！不是巧虎

米砂再曝AV徵才訊息！曝光業內薪資＋公司3福利

男神驚爆拉未成年女偶像開房！女方直播認了

更多

最夯影音

更多
瘦子宣告人夫在此　「沒娶她也不會娶妳」

瘦子宣告人夫在此　「沒娶她也不會娶妳」
反骨雙胞胎妹妹剪髮擺臭臉認：確實哭了　道歉「是我不懂時尚」Joeman揭無奈心聲

反骨雙胞胎妹妹剪髮擺臭臉認：確實哭了　道歉「是我不懂時尚」Joeman揭無奈心聲

100歲二戰護士跳傘慶生　從飛機躍下「完成心願」

100歲二戰護士跳傘慶生　從飛機躍下「完成心願」

倉鼠被倒花盆脊椎全斷　熱心網友搜地圖接力救

倉鼠被倒花盆脊椎全斷　熱心網友搜地圖接力救

駕駛「紅線上排隊」被開單　怒控警雙標：前面車免罰？

駕駛「紅線上排隊」被開單　怒控警雙標：前面車免罰？

熱門快報

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

看新聞參加全民搶寶，蘋果3C爽爽抽，周周更新好禮！東森幣好用不藏私！

東森寵物APP下載領50

東森寵物APP下載領50

歡慶東森寵物APP上線，下載即領50！數量有限，早領早享受

全台房巿熱～買房需求上升，供給量在哪?

全台房巿熱～買房需求上升，供給量在哪?

北中南房巿獵房行動，專家帶看環境交通、生活機能、精彩公設，開箱新建案

東森寵物年中慶開跑囉！

東森寵物年中慶開跑囉！

消費滿千最高享13%回饋，還有寵點數百倍加碼抽！超多買一送一商品趕快來搶！

【寵物】海派大胃王

【寵物】海派大胃王

鮪魚季來囉！超過200款澎湃海味美食輕鬆選，毛毛商城滿額送150購物金，立即逛！

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

專屬年輕人的網路電台，用聲音陪你通勤上班

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面