俄退出聯合國「世界旅遊組織」　秘書長：促進和平才能成為一員

▲▼喬治亞籍的聯合國世界旅遊組織（UNWTO）秘書長波洛利卡什維利（Zurab Pololikashvili左２）。（圖／翻攝自twitter／Zurab Pololikashvili）

▲喬治亞籍的聯合國世界旅遊組織（UNWTO）秘書長波洛利卡什維利（Zurab Pololikashvili，左2），正在會議中處理俄羅斯退出的程序。（圖／翻攝自twitter／Zurab Pololikashvili）

記者林彥臣／綜合報導

聯合國世界旅遊組織（UNWTO）27日在推特上發文指出，俄羅斯已宣布將退出世界旅遊組織。 UNWTO 組織表示，按照相應程序，退出組織需要一年時間。

喬治亞籍的「UNWTO 秘書長」波洛利卡什維利（Zurab Pololikashvili）在推特上表示，「俄羅斯宣布打算退出UNWTO，我們的形象很明確，促進旅遊業促進和平和普遍尊重人權。只有遵守此規定的會員才能成為 UNWTO 的一員。」

克里姆林宮發言人佩斯科夫（Dmitry Peskov）表示，俄羅斯退出世界旅遊組織，不會影響俄羅斯國內旅遊業的發展。

烏克蘭俄烏戰爭烏克蘭危機世界旅遊組織

