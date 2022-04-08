　
烏克蘭小鎮兩公寓26死！　澤倫斯基：情況比布查更恐怖

▲▼烏克蘭首都基輔近郊城鎮博羅江卡的兩棟倒塌公寓底下發現了26具屍體。（圖／翻攝自推特／@VenediktovaIV）

▲博羅江卡的兩棟倒塌公寓底下發現了26具屍體。（圖／翻攝自推特／@VenediktovaIV）

記者張方瑀／綜合報導

俄羅斯軍隊自烏克蘭首都基輔周圍地區撤出後，除了鄰近城鎮布查（Bucha）被發現有逾300位平民遭殺害以外，烏克蘭檢察總長表示，他們在另一座城鎮博羅江卡的兩棟倒塌公寓底下發現了26具屍體，目前無法估計當地死亡人數；總統澤倫斯基也說，該城鎮的狀況可能比布查還恐怖。

根據《路透社》報導，烏克蘭檢察總長維涅迪克托瓦（Iryna Venediktova）在臉書發文表示，博羅江卡（Borodianka）兩棟遭摧毀的公寓底下，發現了至少26具遺體，「俄軍趁著晚上家裡人最多的時候攻擊，他們只鎖定平民，這裡根本沒有軍事基地，現階段根本無法估計當地死傷人數。」

澤倫斯基（Volodymyr Zelensky）7日在全國演說中表示，俄軍在博羅江卡犯下的罪行，比布查鎮還要恐怖得多，「我們已經開始在博羅江卡的廢墟中進行整理，那邊情況真的很可怕，受害者更多。」

維涅迪克托瓦說，俄軍在攻佔博羅江卡之前，曾使用集束彈及重型多管火箭發射器對當地發動空襲，「處處有證據顯示俄軍犯下戰爭罪。」烏國政府目前正在蒐集相關罪證，準備提供給地方法院和國際法庭作為證據。

 

關鍵字：

烏俄戰爭烏克蘭俄羅斯軍武國際軍武布查博羅江卡

