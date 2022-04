捷克開歐盟首槍！軍援烏克蘭T-72坦克、BVP-1步兵戰車

#Ukraine: In some significant news, it appears that the Czech Republic is supplying "dozens" of T-72M1 tanks & BVP-1 IFV to the UA forces.



Whilst the T-72M1 is rather old (slightly altered T-72A1), & so are the BVP-1 (BMP-1 with very minor changes), they would still be of use. pic.twitter.com/tUMEP3fBuE