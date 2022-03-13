利維夫「軍事基地」遭空襲66死傷！　烏克蘭防長：有外國教官在場

▲位於烏克蘭西部城市利維夫（Lviv）的國際維和與安全中心（IPSC）。（圖／翻攝自推特）



記者張方瑀／綜合報導

烏克蘭西部城市利維夫（Lviv）遭到空襲，有8枚俄軍導彈擊中位於小鎮亞沃利夫（Yavoriv）的國際維和與安全中心（IPSC）。烏克蘭國防部長表示，攻擊造成至少9人死亡、57人受傷，當時還有外國教官在基地內，這完全就是一場恐怖攻擊。《衛報》駐地記者哈汀則指出，死亡人數應該超過20人。

Reportedly pictures from The Yavoriv Military Training Ground also known as The International Center for Peacekeeping and Security which was Targeted by 8 Russian Missiles this morning destroying the Entire Facility, the Number of Casualties is currently being determined. pic.twitter.com/ivBs5qLzD3