國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

利維夫「軍事基地」遭空襲66死傷！　烏克蘭防長：有外國教官在場

▲▼位於烏克蘭西部城市利維夫（Lviv）的國際維和與安全中心（IPSC）。（圖／翻攝自推特）

▲位於烏克蘭西部城市利維夫（Lviv）的國際維和與安全中心（IPSC）。（圖／翻攝自推特）

記者張方瑀／綜合報導

烏克蘭西部城市利維夫（Lviv）遭到空襲，有8枚俄軍導彈擊中位於小鎮亞沃利夫（Yavoriv）的國際維和與安全中心（IPSC）。烏克蘭國防部長表示，攻擊造成至少9人死亡、57人受傷，當時還有外國教官在基地內，這完全就是一場恐怖攻擊。《衛報》駐地記者哈汀則指出，死亡人數應該超過20人。

烏克蘭國防部長列茲尼科夫（Oleksii Reznikov）表示，該基地距離波蘭邊境僅20公里，這完全是一場恐怖攻擊，而且當時有外國訓練教官正在基地裡，「這是針對歐盟和北約邊境附近和平與安全的新一輪恐怖襲擊，我們必須採取行動阻止這種情況發生，設立禁飛區！」

《衛報》駐地記者哈汀（Luke Harding）則表示，空襲發生在當地時間13日凌晨5時45分左右，至少傳出了兩起爆炸聲，至少有20人被證實死亡。

►烏克蘭「國際維和中心」遭轟炸　俄狂射8導彈！距波蘭邊境僅約16km
►北約、各國使館駐地！烏西部大城遭俄空襲　20萬難民苦等入境波蘭

