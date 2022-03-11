UNIQLO暫停俄羅斯業務　民眾搶買！超長排隊人龍畫面曝

▲顧客排隊進入莫斯科的優衣庫商店。（圖／路透）



記者崔子柔／綜合報導

UNIQLO母公司「迅銷集團」（Fast Retailing Co）表示將暫停在俄羅斯48間分店的業務，沒想到竟因此出現搶買潮，莫斯科一間分店的排隊人龍繞了整個商場2圈。

俄羅斯多間UNIQLO分店都出現排隊搶購的現象，每個人手上都拿著數件甚至一整籃的商品，延著難以看見盡頭的人龍排隊結帳。

Uniqlo stores in St. Petersburg announced that they will be open until March 21 and still long Q in front of the store pic.twitter.com/HPhMIQPoQ2

日本優衣庫（UNIQLO）先前稱衣服是生活必需品，因此拒絕加入制裁俄羅斯行列，引發各界質疑，迅銷集團則在10日譴責俄方行徑，並將暫停在俄國的業務。

On this video, the crowd of Russians doesn't protest against the war with Ukraine, they're standing in line to buy cloth from UNIQLO, that after pressure agreed to close its stores in Russia. pic.twitter.com/wjcOo3tyMc