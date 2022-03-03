路過電視塔被無辜炸死！烏克蘭平民「5屍塞1車」載走　現場慘況曝

To the world: what is the point of saying «never again» for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar? At least 5 killed. History repeating… pic.twitter.com/3gNp8y1tnz — Tanya Petrenko (@TanyaPetrenko8) March 1, 2022



記者葉睿涵／綜合報導

烏克蘭基輔最大的電視塔在當地3月1日被俄國火箭擊中，除了波及設立在附近的大屠殺紀念碑，還造成5名路過的無辜平民死亡、5人受傷。從現場畫面可見，襲擊發生後，當地瞬間被炸成廢墟，而被無辜炸死的5名平民也被裝入屍袋、塞進後車廂載走，現場畫面讓人心酸。

This is the area bombed by a Russian missile this afternoon, widely reported as the Kiev TV tower.



But it’s also the site of Babyn Yar where on September 29-30, 1941, 33,000 Jews were shot and buried in pits.



Eighty years ago. pic.twitter.com/jpEBudP633 — Jonny Gould’s Jewish State podcastפודקאסט (@jonnygouldpod) March 1, 2022

綜合外媒報導，烏克蘭首都基輔位於巴比亞河谷（Babyn Yar）紀念碑對面的電視塔，1日遭俄軍以火箭攻擊，造成附近的大屠殺紀念碑慘被毀損、部分電視頻道無法運作。另外，由於電視塔附近的住宅區也被砲火波及，導致有5名路過的平民喪生、5人受傷。

從現場畫面看來，電視塔被砲火擊中後，瞬間燃起了熊熊火光，而當地也被炸成了焦黑的廢墟。抵達現場的救援部隊立刻拉起封鎖線，扛著藍色擔架為傷者進行急救，而烏克蘭警方則將5名死者的遺體放入黑色屍袋中，以白布扛到一輛廂型車上載走。

To the world: what is the point of saying «never again» for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar? At least 5 killed. History repeating… — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 1, 2022

烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基（Vlodymyr zelensky）痛斥，被砲火波及的紀念碑是為了紀念1941年死於大屠殺的數千名猶太人，「若世界對砲火落在巴比亞河谷同一地點一事保持靜默，那我們說『悲劇永不再來』的意義何在？這場襲擊已造成5人死亡，歷史正在不斷重複。」

