　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

快訊／俄軍攻擊「基輔電視塔」　網痛罵：想斷絕我們的通訊！

▲▼基輔的電視塔遭到俄軍攻擊。（圖／翻攝自twitter／@IAPonomarenko）

▲基輔的電視塔遭到俄軍攻擊。（圖／翻攝自twitter／@IAPonomarenko）

記者林彥臣／綜合報導

根據基輔獨立報（The Kyiv Independent）報導，俄軍攻擊為在基輔的電視塔，烏克蘭電視頻道在幾分鐘前已經停止播映。對此有推特上的烏克蘭網友痛罵，「他們（俄軍）試圖切斷我們的通訊」

 ►按這訂閱Podcast《小編沒收工》每天熱門話題聊不完

►到烏來四季山妍泡湯，每人450元有找！

ET快訊
風水寶地！連開出頭獎　1.7億落在這間投注站「都是一注獨得」
《全明星》男星骨折！為比賽「錯過黃金治療期」

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

俄外長發言「台下40多國代表離席」！聯合國人權理事會尷尬影瘋傳

快訊／俄軍攻擊「基輔電視塔」　網痛罵：想斷絕我們的通訊！

快訊／美國怒了！俄狠殺「烏克蘭平民」　100萬人無家可歸

澤倫斯基演說「逼哭全歐盟」：只想孩子們活著　翻譯官也哽咽

俄駐軍增加至75%！　澤倫斯基：保衛基輔是國家最優先的關鍵任務

快訊／澳洲總理莫里森「新冠肺炎」確診　出現類似流感症狀

車臣對各國下最後通牒！「2月31日」前停止對俄制裁　網傻：高招

快訊／有華人在烏克蘭「中彈受傷」　緊急送醫救治

南韓電腦遊戲公司NEXON創辦人金正宙逝世！　年僅54歲

澤倫斯基靠「打電話」救烏克蘭！一天聯絡14元首　堅持不懈感動歐洲

明金成遺孀送別摯愛…忍淚鞠躬致謝　六月遺憾未多合照淚崩：會再相見的

俄軍空襲烏克蘭第2大城！　政府總部瞬間爆炸死傷不明

屈中恆悼明金成淚崩…懷念爽朗笑聲　「這聲卡喊的實在太突然了...」

大胃王老闆發現員工想減肥！　搬鍋蒸燒賣誘惑：不允許你瘦

點燃「狗狗煙火」沒有鞭炮聲 屁股冒長長一條...網友傻眼

潔哥大享「騎」人之福　Ai-4 Ever輕巧好駕馭

俄裝甲車「被烏克蘭拖拉機牽走」　士兵尷尬狂追！網諷：抓違停嗎

連環撞！千萬超跑鏟起休旅車　正妹網紅坐副駕：差點就沒了

俄烏談判未果...擇日辦第2輪　烏克蘭入歐盟啟動審議程序

惡駕駛「路中急煞」被按喇叭　竟拿鐵棒下車！還追車怒拍窗

俄外長發言「台下40多國代表離席」！聯合國人權理事會尷尬影瘋傳

快訊／俄軍攻擊「基輔電視塔」　網痛罵：想斷絕我們的通訊！

快訊／美國怒了！俄狠殺「烏克蘭平民」　100萬人無家可歸

澤倫斯基演說「逼哭全歐盟」：只想孩子們活著　翻譯官也哽咽

俄駐軍增加至75%！　澤倫斯基：保衛基輔是國家最優先的關鍵任務

快訊／澳洲總理莫里森「新冠肺炎」確診　出現類似流感症狀

車臣對各國下最後通牒！「2月31日」前停止對俄制裁　網傻：高招

快訊／有華人在烏克蘭「中彈受傷」　緊急送醫救治

南韓電腦遊戲公司NEXON創辦人金正宙逝世！　年僅54歲

澤倫斯基靠「打電話」救烏克蘭！一天聯絡14元首　堅持不懈感動歐洲

70名日本人響應烏克蘭「國際軍團」　背景身分曝光

俄外長發言「台下40多國代表離席」！聯合國人權理事會尷尬影瘋傳

2039年剩5.6萬役男！立院建議「恢復徵兵制」　報告人背景曝光

名人不認戀愛「IG都這樣秘密放閃」！　黃子佼2張照示範…夫妻閃翻

富樫勇樹認證的好防守　林秉聖中華男籃首秀收穫滿滿

沈玉琳樂曬女兒「人生首座獎盃」！　網一看笑虧：以為講笑話冠軍

快訊／俄軍攻擊「基輔電視塔」　網痛罵：想斷絕我們的通訊！

快訊／美國怒了！俄狠殺「烏克蘭平民」　100萬人無家可歸

烏克蘭「亞速營」是普丁口中新納粹？　1.2萬人部隊成開戰理由

莊奕琦／烽火下的烏克蘭「孰令致之」？台灣應引以為鑑

《魷魚遊戲》李政宰.鄭好娟美國奪視帝后　「激動到說不出話」..她樂喊：我要吃泡麵！

國際熱門新聞

即／美國怒了！俄狠殺「烏克蘭平民」

車臣恐嚇各國！嗆2／31前停止對俄制裁

澤倫斯基演說「逼哭全歐盟」　翻譯官也哽咽

即／俄軍攻擊基輔電視塔　電視頻道已停止播放

澤倫斯基靠打電話救烏克蘭！精神感動歐洲

放下武器就愛愛　辣妹獻身救戰爭

俄擁6255枚核彈頭　動用核武4情況曝光

南韓NEXON創辦人金正宙逝世！年僅54歲

俄外長發言台下40多國代表離席！尷尬畫面曝

輪胎充爆！司機遭炸飛「原地消失」影片曝

俄軍狂轟烏第2大城　死屍遍地畫面曝

澤倫斯基：保衛基輔是最優先任務

俄軍被俘疑遭「脫褲懶」綁電桿

即／俄空襲烏第2大城政府總部畫面曝

更多熱門

相關新聞

普丁口中的新納粹？其實是烏克蘭神秘部隊亞速營

普丁口中的新納粹？其實是烏克蘭神秘部隊亞速營

俄羅斯總統普丁聲稱，烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基是「新納粹分子」，事後被打臉澤倫斯基有猶太人血統，不可能是納粹。但是在烏克蘭確實有一支神秘部隊「亞速營」（Avoz battalion）有支持納粹與白人至上主義的嫌疑，也被俄羅斯官方指控，殺害頓巴斯的俄裔平民，因此被俄羅斯當作出兵的理由之一。

即／美國怒了！俄狠殺「烏克蘭平民」

即／美國怒了！俄狠殺「烏克蘭平民」

俄烏開戰／我壽險業掃到「颱風尾」？　金管會3點說明衝擊

俄烏開戰／我壽險業掃到「颱風尾」？　金管會3點說明衝擊

澤倫斯基演說「逼哭全歐盟」　翻譯官也哽咽

澤倫斯基演說「逼哭全歐盟」　翻譯官也哽咽

慈濟計畫在波蘭援助烏克蘭難民

慈濟計畫在波蘭援助烏克蘭難民

關鍵字：

俄羅斯烏克蘭俄烏衝突烏克蘭危機電視塔

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

三重屋主趁連假整理套房　驚見女乾屍

港急診室「屍疊屍」護士淚崩

即／美國怒了！俄狠殺「烏克蘭平民」

贈烏克蘭醫療物資！網見1細節驚「台灣虧大了」

牙醫師遭小三捅胸亡　妻驚知真相崩潰痛哭

車臣恐嚇各國！嗆2／31前停止對俄制裁

墮落入監10年！顏正國嘆金馬除名

吃爭鮮只花120元　男大生曝「狂吃這2物」：超飽

謝和弦化身兵役檢驗機！點名4人去當兵

澤倫斯基演說「逼哭全歐盟」　翻譯官也哽咽

登SAG視后遇外媒無禮提問！鄭好娟霸氣回應

即／俄軍攻擊基輔電視塔　電視頻道已停止播放

《全明星》徐謀俊骨折　為比賽不開刀「錯過黃金治療期」

澤倫斯基靠打電話救烏克蘭！精神感動歐洲

明高溫下跌8°C！3月2天氣重點曝

更多

最夯影音

更多
明金成遺孀送別摯愛…忍淚鞠躬致謝　六月遺憾未多合照淚崩：會再相見的

明金成遺孀送別摯愛…忍淚鞠躬致謝　六月遺憾未多合照淚崩：會再相見的
俄軍空襲烏克蘭第2大城！　政府總部瞬間爆炸死傷不明

俄軍空襲烏克蘭第2大城！　政府總部瞬間爆炸死傷不明

屈中恆悼明金成淚崩…懷念爽朗笑聲　「這聲卡喊的實在太突然了...」

屈中恆悼明金成淚崩…懷念爽朗笑聲　「這聲卡喊的實在太突然了...」

大胃王老闆發現員工想減肥！　搬鍋蒸燒賣誘惑：不允許你瘦

大胃王老闆發現員工想減肥！　搬鍋蒸燒賣誘惑：不允許你瘦

點燃「狗狗煙火」沒有鞭炮聲 屁股冒長長一條...網友傻眼

點燃「狗狗煙火」沒有鞭炮聲 屁股冒長長一條...網友傻眼

熱門快報

《聲林之王3》重磅回歸！

《聲林之王3》重磅回歸！

12/3起每周五晚間九點 《聲林之王3》ETtoday全平台首播

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

看新聞參加全民搶寶，蘋果3C爽爽抽，周周更新好禮！東森幣好用不藏私！

全台房巿熱～買房需求上升，供給量在哪?

全台房巿熱～買房需求上升，供給量在哪?

北中南房巿獵房行動，專家帶看環境交通、生活機能、精彩公設，開箱新建案

【毛孩】情人節滿額贈好禮

【毛孩】情人節滿額贈好禮

白色情人節到來！毛毛商城即日起消費滿1199，就送美國在台協會獨家購物袋，馬上搶！

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

專屬年輕人的網路電台，用聲音陪你通勤上班

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面