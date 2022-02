出兵助俄第2天　車臣狂人「戰爭之王」驚爆被烏克蘭擊殺

▲車臣共和國領導人卡德羅夫(右)的得力大將、「戰爭之王」圖沙耶夫(左)驚傳出兵第2天就遭擊殺。(圖/翻攝Twitter@IAPonomarenko)

記者吳美依/綜合外電報導

車臣共和國領導人卡德羅夫(Ramzan Kadyrov)26日宣布派遣1萬士兵助俄攻烏,但他號稱「戰爭之王」的得力大將圖沙耶夫(Magomed Tushayev)卻驚傳出兵第2天就遭擊殺。而車臣新聞部長杜達耶夫(Ahmed Dudaev)則在Instagram否認上述消息。

Column of Russian special forces defeated near Hostomel "Kadyrovites," named so for the Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov.



According to Channel 24 sources, the Ukrainian military blew up an echelon of 56 tanks that included General Magomed Tushayev, who was killed.