烏克蘭總統沒有逃跑！　自拍闢謠影片曝：我們都在這

記者張靖榕／綜合外電報導

戰爭開打後關於烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基（Volodymyr Zelensky）和政府高層出逃基輔的傳言滿天飛，但澤倫斯基和其幕僚不斷透過社群媒體和官方管道對外表示，「總統人在基輔」。

▲烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基證實人在基輔。（圖／翻攝推特）

澤倫斯基25日晚間PO出影片，親自闢謠表示高層和他都仍在基輔，「我們都在這裡，我們的士兵在這裡，這個國家的公民在這裡，我們都在這裡保護我們國家的獨立，我們會繼續這麼做。榮光歸於烏克蘭守衛者，榮光歸於烏克蘭。」

"The president is here." President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine posted a video on social media showing him standing alongside other government officials, saying that the country’s leaders had not fled Kyiv as Russian forces entered the city. https://t.co/VPxc01QGAG pic.twitter.com/F91xlEp7we