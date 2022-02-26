　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

烏克蘭總統沒有逃跑！　自拍闢謠影片曝：我們都在這

記者張靖榕／綜合外電報導

戰爭開打後關於烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基（Volodymyr Zelensky）和政府高層出逃基輔的傳言滿天飛，但澤倫斯基和其幕僚不斷透過社群媒體和官方管道對外表示，「總統人在基輔」。

▲▼ 。（圖／翻攝推特）

▲烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基證實人在基輔。（圖／翻攝推特）

澤倫斯基25日晚間PO出影片，親自闢謠表示高層和他都仍在基輔，「我們都在這裡，我們的士兵在這裡，這個國家的公民在這裡，我們都在這裡保護我們國家的獨立，我們會繼續這麼做。榮光歸於烏克蘭守衛者，榮光歸於烏克蘭。」

►這些飾品不只可愛還能「招桃花」

ET快訊
吳心緹首本寫真「上空脫光光」　拍完先給曹佑寧看
快訊／本土+6！　境外暴增63例
快訊／台中傳確診個案！　盧秀燕將說明
俄羅斯遭經濟制裁　Apple Pay、Google Pay停
不掛五星旗了？陸警告在烏公民：勿亮身份、秀具識別性標識
恐怖畫面曝！違停突開車門　騎士倒地遭砂石車輾頭亡
陸軍砲長騙20歲女兵「有空拍機！快躲起來」　下秒拉進庫房性侵
俄烏談判破局　克里姆林宮：地點喬不攏「已停止溝通」

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

烏克蘭總統最新身影！痛斥「烏軍投降」假消息：我們不會放下武器

美CDC宣布防疫鬆綁　室內可不戴口罩

不怕被斬首！烏克蘭總統拒絕撤離　「我們需要彈藥，不是搭便車」

不斷更新／美撥6億美元金援烏克蘭！基輔再爆激戰　籲市民快避難

俄烏談判恐破局　克里姆林宮：地點喬不攏「已停止溝通」

快訊／美國出手了！白宮簽署備忘錄　撥3.5億美元緊急軍援烏克蘭

基輔再爆激烈槍戰！記者連線一半「槍響連發」急撤　直擊畫面曝光

烏克蘭人瘋狂出逃！羅馬尼亞邊境被車潮塞爆　車龍長達6.5km

普丁目標不只烏克蘭？　最新衛星照：俄軍正向波蘭邊境集結

烏克蘭政府網站遭「俄網軍大隊」攻擊！　緊急求助南韓

白柴剛開完刀...依舊堅持迎接　咬球開飛機耳撒嬌！媽媽超心疼

烏軍為阻俄羅斯入侵自轟大橋　再擊落敵機！殘骸起火墜民宅

邱軍用盡全力飆《山海》獻追夢的人　《聲林之王3》第一次拿哈林的票...泛淚了

烏克蘭證實「俄軍今晚攻進基輔」　呼籲當地民眾：丟汽油彈反擊！

驚見飛彈殼「貫穿烏克蘭民宅」　居民躲地下嘆：不想當老鼠！

超賣力演出！停車場想碰瓷　下車見後方是嬰兒在駕駛？

烏克蘭女童「被爆炸聲驚醒」　躲地下室避難：我還不想死

柳俊烈遭爆炒房！「90%貸款又轉賣」　2年淨賺1億內幕曝光…正直形象破滅

男拿光碟測7-11「隱藏功能」　換到實用商品網驚：賺很大

雨天走失！法鬥跑1.2km求救　 寵物店老闆暖心幫洗澡等主人

烏克蘭總統最新身影！痛斥「烏軍投降」假消息：我們不會放下武器

美CDC宣布防疫鬆綁　室內可不戴口罩

不怕被斬首！烏克蘭總統拒絕撤離　「我們需要彈藥，不是搭便車」

不斷更新／美撥6億美元金援烏克蘭！基輔再爆激戰　籲市民快避難

俄烏談判恐破局　克里姆林宮：地點喬不攏「已停止溝通」

快訊／美國出手了！白宮簽署備忘錄　撥3.5億美元緊急軍援烏克蘭

基輔再爆激烈槍戰！記者連線一半「槍響連發」急撤　直擊畫面曝光

烏克蘭人瘋狂出逃！羅馬尼亞邊境被車潮塞爆　車龍長達6.5km

普丁目標不只烏克蘭？　最新衛星照：俄軍正向波蘭邊境集結

烏克蘭政府網站遭「俄網軍大隊」攻擊！　緊急求助南韓

大膽狂兵！電影系男學想拍軍史片　從防毒面具偷到將軍兵籍資料

烏克蘭總統最新身影！痛斥「烏軍投降」假消息：我們不會放下武器

納達爾開季14連勝！雙殺新科球王梅總　晉級墨西哥賽決賽

烏俄戰爭台灣學到什麼？　吳斯懷：所有國際聲援都是虛的

打卡新去處！花蓮最新70米「彩虹跑道」　順遊吃公正街包子

神準預言車關…國動夫婦再訪鳥卦問運　羞問「生孩時間」老師給答案

樂天是第二個家　豪勁投給寶貝女兒看

台灣女大生收到「烏克蘭傭兵徵選」配送槍枝！簡訊曝光　苦主狂+1

陳奎儒110欄13秒73小失落　開季狀態近年最佳要再戰巴黎奧運

精障藝術展「我是藝術家」　八里療養院捏「虎」幫病友發聲

女網紅拍片遭400淫狼集體性騷！　衣服被撕破扯爛...接力拋到空中

國際熱門新聞

俄軍被轟成焦屍畫面曝！至死仍緊握步槍

俄侵烏「塔利班說話了」　鄉民震驚：這普丁可能稍微怕

即／美海軍驅逐艦正在穿越台灣海峽！

北約不忍了！首度啟動「反應部隊」　籲俄羅斯停火

烏總統視訊歐盟：這可能是你們最後一次看到我活著

俄裝甲車輾壓「行進中轎車」　基輔路人搶救

不只烏克蘭？新衛星照：俄軍集結波蘭邊境

車臣出兵烏克蘭　要他向普丁道歉

更／基輔再爆激戰　籲市民快避難

聯合國「譴責俄侵烏」決議　俄投反對、中國棄權

烏克蘭：俄軍向黑海附近2艘外國船隻開火

印尼6.2強震！至少7死85傷　410座建築倒塌

即／烏克蘭有意談判　俄羅斯：放下武器就談判

俄羅斯恐嚇芬蘭：加入北約將面臨嚴重後果

更多熱門

相關新聞

俄烏談判恐破局　克宮：地點喬不攏

俄烏談判恐破局　克宮：地點喬不攏

烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基（Volodymyr Zelensky）先前表示，願意與俄羅斯就烏克蘭放棄加入北約、保持中立一事進行談判。對此，克里姆林宮表示，烏克蘭原先同意在明斯克（Minsk）進行會談，但又改口提議在華沙（Warsaw）舉行，雙方隨後已經「停止」溝通。

國道壅塞多處紫爆　車速不到20km

國道壅塞多處紫爆　車速不到20km

即／白宮簽署備忘錄提供烏克蘭緊急軍援

即／白宮簽署備忘錄提供烏克蘭緊急軍援

烏克蘭賣「遼寧號給中國」！他曝中俄各懷鬼胎　

烏克蘭賣「遼寧號給中國」！他曝中俄各懷鬼胎　

基輔清晨再爆激烈槍戰！

基輔清晨再爆激烈槍戰！

關鍵字：

俄烏開戰烏克蘭總統影音

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

砲長騙20歲女兵「有空拍機」　強拉庫房性侵

俄軍被轟成焦屍畫面曝！至死仍緊握步槍

甜心主播爆不倫「車內尖叫大哭58秒片」曝光！

伊正突曬「右腳小腿義肢照片」嘆：忍痛努力練習！

俄侵烏「塔利班說話了」　鄉民震驚：這普丁可能稍微怕

吳奇隆被傳婚變劉詩詩！　「換掉情侶頭像」網秒看懂

37歲女星驚傳墜河失蹤！警搜救2天「還是找不到人」

俄殘殺烏克蘭平民影片瘋傳　瑞莎崩潰大哭！

已婚「甜心主播」車上激吻人夫挨告　呂佳宜回應了

台開證實發不出薪水　跳票累計達10億

烏克蘭撐2天台灣開戰撐多久？　網：說空襲打爛一律軍盲

即／美海軍驅逐艦正在穿越台灣海峽！

莫斯科御林軍激戰烏守軍 網友貼俄坦克被毀、士兵慘死畫面

北約不忍了！首度啟動「反應部隊」　籲俄羅斯停火

「1410斷食法」營養師激推：比168舒服！

更多

最夯影音

更多
白柴剛開完刀...依舊堅持迎接　咬球開飛機耳撒嬌！媽媽超心疼

白柴剛開完刀...依舊堅持迎接　咬球開飛機耳撒嬌！媽媽超心疼
烏軍為阻俄羅斯入侵自轟大橋　再擊落敵機！殘骸起火墜民宅

烏軍為阻俄羅斯入侵自轟大橋　再擊落敵機！殘骸起火墜民宅

邱軍用盡全力飆《山海》獻追夢的人　《聲林之王3》第一次拿哈林的票...泛淚了

邱軍用盡全力飆《山海》獻追夢的人　《聲林之王3》第一次拿哈林的票...泛淚了

烏克蘭證實「俄軍今晚攻進基輔」　呼籲當地民眾：丟汽油彈反擊！

烏克蘭證實「俄軍今晚攻進基輔」　呼籲當地民眾：丟汽油彈反擊！

驚見飛彈殼「貫穿烏克蘭民宅」　居民躲地下嘆：不想當老鼠！

驚見飛彈殼「貫穿烏克蘭民宅」　居民躲地下嘆：不想當老鼠！

熱門快報

《聲林之王3》重磅回歸！

《聲林之王3》重磅回歸！

12/3起每周五晚間九點 《聲林之王3》ETtoday全平台首播

《料理之王3》海選開跑！

《料理之王3》海選開跑！

1/10-2/28料理之王3海選報名開跑！料理夢想舞台，徵的就是你！

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

看新聞參加全民搶寶，蘋果3C爽爽抽，周周更新好禮！東森幣好用不藏私！

【虎年必備】春節求生指南

【虎年必備】春節求生指南

剖析新年各大關卡，無論走春景點，親友逼供，開運掃除等，讓你一手掌握春節大小事!

全台房巿熱～買房需求上升，供給量在哪?

全台房巿熱～買房需求上升，供給量在哪?

北中南房巿獵房行動，專家帶看環境交通、生活機能、精彩公設，開箱新建案

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

專屬年輕人的網路電台，用聲音陪你通勤上班

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面