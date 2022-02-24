　
烏克蘭民宅慘被轟！現場宛如煉獄　傷者「流血淚」逃出廢墟慘況曝

記者葉睿涵／編譯

俄羅斯24日向烏克蘭宣戰後，往烏克蘭境內發起多次攻擊。烏克蘭第二大城哈爾科夫（Kharkiv）附近的楚胡伊夫市（Chuhuiv）在台北時間下午4點左右遭受空襲，砲彈直接擊中當地住宅區的一棟公寓，造成1人死亡、12人受傷。

據外媒報導，從網上畫面可見，空襲爆發後，楚胡伊夫市被襲擊的住宅區處處佈滿硝煙，街道破出了一個大洞，一棟公寓更是直接被炸毀，現場宛如煉獄一般。

消防員在轟炸發生後，立刻衝入現場將傷者從毀損的大樓裡拖了出來，而被救出的受傷婦女則滿臉是血，被消防員架著扶出宛若廢墟的民宅。

這場空襲造成了1人死亡，12人受傷。《基輔獨立報》記者波諾馬連科（Illia Ponomarenko）在推特指出，在這場空襲中喪命的是1名小孩。

