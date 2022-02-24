烏克蘭民宅慘被轟！現場宛如煉獄　傷者「流血淚」逃出廢墟慘況曝

Russian airstrike hitting residential Chuhuiv area in Ukraine created a large hole in the street, damaging surrounding buildings. One person was killed, 12 others injured in the attack. An injured woman was pulled out of the damaged building by firefighters pic.twitter.com/F3wMEnADz0— ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) February 24, 2022
記者葉睿涵／編譯
俄羅斯24日向烏克蘭宣戰後，往烏克蘭境內發起多次攻擊。烏克蘭第二大城哈爾科夫（Kharkiv）附近的楚胡伊夫市（Chuhuiv）在台北時間下午4點左右遭受空襲，砲彈直接擊中當地住宅區的一棟公寓，造成1人死亡、12人受傷。
據外媒報導，從網上畫面可見，空襲爆發後，楚胡伊夫市被襲擊的住宅區處處佈滿硝煙，街道破出了一個大洞，一棟公寓更是直接被炸毀，現場宛如煉獄一般。
Russia has invaded Ukraine. They bombed a civilian apartment complex in Chuhuiv, near Kharkiv. pic.twitter.com/sFcr52X0Cj— Alexander Lourie (@AlexanderLouri4) February 24, 2022
消防員在轟炸發生後，立刻衝入現場將傷者從毀損的大樓裡拖了出來，而被救出的受傷婦女則滿臉是血，被消防員架著扶出宛若廢墟的民宅。
這場空襲造成了1人死亡，12人受傷。《基輔獨立報》記者波諾馬連科（Illia Ponomarenko）在推特指出，在這場空襲中喪命的是1名小孩。
