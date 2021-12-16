　
快訊／多明尼加飛機迫降「跑道上墜毀」　機上9人全罹難

▲▼ 多明尼加飛機墜毀。（圖／翻攝自推特）

▲機上載2名機組員及7名乘客。（圖／翻攝自推特）

記者詹雅婷／編譯

多明尼加一架私人飛機15日起飛，原定飛往美國佛州邁阿密，但起飛後才過15分鐘，就在另個機場進行緊急迫降，且降落過程中在跑道上墜毀，機上9人全數罹難。

CNN報導，機上當時載2名機組員及7名乘客，但當局現階段尚未公布相關細節，墜機及迫降原因尚待釐清。

依據Flightradar 24資訊，這架班機在多明尼加的伊莎貝拉國際機場（La Isabela International Airport）起飛之後，但過沒多久，班機在不遠處的亞美利加國際機場（Las Americas International Airport）緊急迫降，但最終墜毀跑道。

飛機營運商Helidosa Aviation Group稍早證實，機上有9人罹難，其中1人為多明尼加籍，其餘6人為外籍旅客。但並未說明外籍旅客所屬國籍。

尼加拉瓜9日宣布與中華民國斷交，隨即與中華人民共和國復交，並透過聲明稱台灣是中國領土不可分割的一部分。在我方外交失利之際，共軍派遣13架次共機闖我航空識別區（ADIZ），其中運-8遠干機及轟-6機甚至飛行到台灣東南外海。

多明尼加飛機

