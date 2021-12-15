美龍捲風「巨無霸級」雷暴！震撼全貌曝　4萬英呎高空籠罩地表

This video was taken at 45,000ft from the cockpit of an airplane looking at the storm that produced the tornado beginning in Arkansas, through Mayfield, KY, and so many other areas. Cloud tops on this storm were 47,000ft and rising— NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) December 13, 2021
Thank you to the pilot who sent this video pic.twitter.com/0ywPpGgZXn
記者張寧倢／編譯
美國中西部近日發生50起龍捲風，許多地區幾乎被夷為平地，釀成至少88死的嚴重災情。肯塔基州路易維爾市（Louisville）國家氣象局14日就在推特公布一段由飛行員在4.5萬英呎（約1.3萬公尺）高空拍下的影片，捕捉到了引發龍捲風的「巨無霸級」風暴雲的全貌，預估雲頂高度達4.7萬英呎。
▲美國10日出現多起龍捲風災情，目前至少已有88人死亡，而「巨無霸級」風暴雲空拍影片曝光。（圖／翻攝自路易維爾市氣象局推特／@NWSLouisville）
根據《每日郵報》報導，這段影片是由一名飛行員10日經過田納西州曼非斯（Memphis）上空時所拍下，可見龐大的風暴雲層籠罩著阿肯色州、肯塔基州的部分地區，頻頻發生的閃電照亮了令人震懾的規模，此次風暴雲頂高達4.7萬英呎（約1.4萬公尺），而且拍攝當時還在繼續升高。
美國氣象學會（AMS）認證氣象播報員James Spann也在推特表示，長時間持續的「超大胞」（Supercell）雷暴可能導致擴及200多英里的龍捲風。貼文同時附上了2張在肯塔基州3.5萬英呎的空拍照，可看出高聳的雲層覆蓋在夜晚都市燈火的上空，範圍相當龐大。
Amazing shots of the top of the long lived supercell that produced a tornado most likely for over 200 miles Friday night. Photos from Kayla Coleman Photography at 35,000 feet in a passenger jet over Kentucky pic.twitter.com/AOlEN4SffH— James Spann (@spann) December 14, 2021
Some of the worst destruction from the Kentucky tornado was centered in Mayfield, a town of nearly 10,000 people. At least 110 people were huddled inside a candle factory in the area when a tornado ripped through. https://t.co/1VRJZXLBWw pic.twitter.com/Mh3i3oEzZa— The New York Times (@nytimes) December 11, 2021
