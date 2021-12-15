　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

美龍捲風「巨無霸級」雷暴！震撼全貌曝　4萬英呎高空籠罩地表

記者張寧倢／編譯

美國中西部近日發生50起龍捲風，許多地區幾乎被夷為平地，釀成至少88死的嚴重災情。肯塔基州路易維爾市（Louisville）國家氣象局14日就在推特公布一段由飛行員在4.5萬英呎（約1.3萬公尺）高空拍下的影片，捕捉到了引發龍捲風的「巨無霸級」風暴雲的全貌，預估雲頂高度達4.7萬英呎。

▲▼美國龍捲風釀至少88人死亡，「巨無霸級」風暴雲空拍影片曝光。（圖／翻攝自路易維爾市氣象局推特／@NWSLouisville）

▲美國10日出現多起龍捲風災情，目前至少已有88人死亡，而「巨無霸級」風暴雲空拍影片曝光。（圖／翻攝自路易維爾市氣象局推特／@NWSLouisville）

根據《每日郵報》報導，這段影片是由一名飛行員10日經過田納西州曼非斯（Memphis）上空時所拍下，可見龐大的風暴雲層籠罩著阿肯色州、肯塔基州的部分地區，頻頻發生的閃電照亮了令人震懾的規模，此次風暴雲頂高達4.7萬英呎（約1.4萬公尺），而且拍攝當時還在繼續升高。

美國氣象學會（AMS）認證氣象播報員James Spann也在推特表示，長時間持續的「超大胞」（Supercell）雷暴可能導致擴及200多英里的龍捲風。貼文同時附上了2張在肯塔基州3.5萬英呎的空拍照，可看出高聳的雲層覆蓋在夜晚都市燈火的上空，範圍相當龐大。

►印度神童預言「關鍵2天」準爆！龍捲風、強震全中　今起7災禍現世
►50起龍捲風襲美！肯塔基城市「75％面積夷為平地」　千人無家可歸

►就是這件了！送男友當禮物

ET快訊
快訊／2PM燦盛宣布當爸！　未婚妻已經懷孕
快訊／柯P爆莫德納過期報廢！　陳時中打臉回應了
口愛嗆到怎辦？酸民問「紹偉的好吃嗎」　許藍方神回應
LINE今「五大更新」一次看！　複製訊息更方便
王力宏緋聞「5位全天后！」　阿妹、舒淇爆都遭王家打槍
快訊／中研院1447人採檢　結果全數出爐
36歲媽生第4胎變植物人！　新生兒重度腦麻　
名醫詐領健保費11年！　得手破億「多到要洗錢」

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

21歲正妹搭船出遊「美照拍不停」　1小時後神秘失蹤成冰冷浮屍

美龍捲風「巨無霸級」雷暴！震撼全貌曝　4萬英呎高空籠罩地表

南韓日增近8千例！確診、重症又創新高　與病毒共存44天後病床爆滿

金正恩101歲叔公金英柱逝世！曾為第2號人物　卻慘遭全家發配邊疆

全球最多！美新冠死亡數突破80萬　官員認：Omicron巨浪準備來襲

4歲童「摸小狗」意外激怒比特犬　右手臂慘被扯斷警到場仍在啃咬

Google爆出員工若拒打疫苗　將強迫放無薪假「最慘直接解雇」

海地油罐車大爆炸「增至60死」！路邊白布蓋屍　整排房屋燒成焦黑

她學SOD體驗高空性愛！反在飛機上被「頂到昏迷」　男友嚇壞搖不停

非洲國家爆「神秘疾病」已89人死亡　WHO緊急小組赴當地採樣

愛上大10歲男「挨酸外表要考慮」 　長髮妹下跪求婚！為愛勇敢一次

轎車違停車道被拍！副駕秒暴怒　錄影反蒐證嗆：你也停在白線上

油頭原因！梳子泡熱水＋洗髮精　水變混濁褐黃色全是「骯髒汙垢」

直行騎士閃轉彎車「撞電線桿亡」　駕駛下車看1眼...送孩上課才報案

渣男！曾莞婷遭劈...周曉涵「男友娶別人」　宥勝聽了共感：老婆的故事

狗偷溜出門！牽繩卡住緊張嚎叫　暖警到場幫脫困...用牽的送回家

被當同類？見騎士戴兔耳安全帽　臘腸車上狂吼：為啥你能騎車！

三寶相遇出事惹！貨車違停紅線　租賃車沒抓準距離...側面大擦撞

超車不慎！轎車被害慘自撞護欄　再撞聯結車...嚇喊：跑馬燈跑2次

視覺錯亂！穿妄想T恤秒變大UU　心機偽裝升2cup...側面超平坦XD

21歲正妹搭船出遊「美照拍不停」　1小時後神秘失蹤成冰冷浮屍

美龍捲風「巨無霸級」雷暴！震撼全貌曝　4萬英呎高空籠罩地表

南韓日增近8千例！確診、重症又創新高　與病毒共存44天後病床爆滿

金正恩101歲叔公金英柱逝世！曾為第2號人物　卻慘遭全家發配邊疆

全球最多！美新冠死亡數突破80萬　官員認：Omicron巨浪準備來襲

4歲童「摸小狗」意外激怒比特犬　右手臂慘被扯斷警到場仍在啃咬

Google爆出員工若拒打疫苗　將強迫放無薪假「最慘直接解雇」

海地油罐車大爆炸「增至60死」！路邊白布蓋屍　整排房屋燒成焦黑

她學SOD體驗高空性愛！反在飛機上被「頂到昏迷」　男友嚇壞搖不停

非洲國家爆「神秘疾病」已89人死亡　WHO緊急小組赴當地採樣

好市多「勞斯萊斯級露營車」百萬裝潢曝光！網跪：免買房了

超暖！西甲貝里斯主場5萬球迷齊丟「娃娃雨」　全捐公益聖誕禮物

幸福企業！上銀總裁宣布明年調薪上看10%

極度恐怖情人！徒手暴打+掐脖脫褲硬上...可憐女耳膜破裂腦震盪

午餐沒幫小叔買便當　婆婆一句「怕他染疫不便出去」讓夫氣炸

快訊／2PM燦盛宣布當爸！未婚妻已經懷孕：最快明年初結婚

用過2牌清淨機！開1年「噴嚏照打」納悶了　網曝用法：絕對有差

義大利富商跨海搶幼女監護權　台籍空姐被控略誘結果出爐

金門醫院鍋爐故障5天！遭問「可忍幾天沒熱水洗」　陳時中自評3天

桃園小貨車遭竊警2小時尋獲　竊賊包包留車上「罰單洩身分」

新娘身後偷牽正妹！他廁所出來抓包　秒拍照PO上網...真相讓本人氣炸XD

國際熱門新聞

2022年8大黑天鵝曝　台海危機恐拖垮半導體產業

北韓特務抓年輕女密室性虐致死！　金正恩也救不了

這職業一夜情發生最高　半數搞上同事

印度神童預言「關鍵2天」準爆　今起7災禍現世

海地油罐車大爆炸！至少50人死亡

非洲國家爆「神秘疾病」已89人死亡

代課老師睡男學生　壞壞片校園瘋傳

馬斯克再放話　特斯拉擬接受狗狗幣購買部分商品

她學SOD體驗高空性愛！在飛機上被「頂到昏迷」

唐鳳民主峰會視訊遭卡　美參議員要拜登說清楚

WHO：Omicron擴散史上最快　削弱疫苗防重症死亡能力

研究：染疫患心肌炎機率　比打疫苗高3到40倍

特斯拉暴衝釀1死20傷！　巴黎計程車行停用Model 3

《華郵》踢爆華為！　揭協助中國監控內幕

更多熱門

相關新聞

全美新冠死亡突破80萬人　Omicron巨浪將襲

全美新冠死亡突破80萬人　Omicron巨浪將襲

美國新冠確診死亡數突破80萬人，居全球之冠，大多數病歿者為未接種疫苗者及高齡族群，且2021年死亡人數比2020年還要多。然而疫情持續2年仍未停歇，拜登政府官員坦言，美國接下來將面臨新變異株Omicron所帶來感染巨浪即將來襲，確診及住院人數都將上升。

4歲童摸狗激怒比特犬　右手臂被扯斷

4歲童摸狗激怒比特犬　右手臂被扯斷

她學SOD體驗高空性愛！在飛機上被「頂到昏迷」

她學SOD體驗高空性愛！在飛機上被「頂到昏迷」

拜登執政第1年　美跨黨派議員頻繁訪台

拜登執政第1年　美跨黨派議員頻繁訪台

美參議院通過　提高舉債天花板至875兆元

美參議院通過　提高舉債天花板至875兆元

關鍵字：

龍捲風雷暴風暴雲超大胞肯塔基州阿肯色州北美龍捲風美國中部北美要聞

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

王力宏驚傳離婚了！知情人揭內幕

王力宏爆「離婚最後稻草」曝光！5年前就想分開

北上給男友驚喜！桃園女到公司門口心碎了

王力宏老婆「超強大背景曝光」！

黃偉晉「右眼突見瘀青」！　急奔眼科開刀：嚇歪

邱澤閃婚羞認1事很幸福！許瑋甯認定終身關鍵

即／Ct值12新案「解隔返宜蘭」！足跡曝光

KID看她1舉動崩潰飆髒話！　車內狂唸峮峮2小時

黑人牙膏走入歷史　改名「好來」

林韋君爆熱戀張勛傑！「打包回家3小時」

王力宏驚傳8年婚斷！經紀人回應

雷伊今將轉中颱恐大迴轉路徑曝　這天起全台有雨

邱澤❤許瑋甯準備辦婚禮！「進度全公開」

小學生穿「一間房」上學！網細看行頭驚

麻古茶坊連3天全門市「買1送1」

更多

最夯影音

更多
愛上大10歲男「挨酸外表要考慮」 　長髮妹下跪求婚！為愛勇敢一次

愛上大10歲男「挨酸外表要考慮」 　長髮妹下跪求婚！為愛勇敢一次
轎車違停車道被拍！副駕秒暴怒　錄影反蒐證嗆：你也停在白線上

轎車違停車道被拍！副駕秒暴怒　錄影反蒐證嗆：你也停在白線上

油頭原因！梳子泡熱水＋洗髮精　水變混濁褐黃色全是「骯髒汙垢」

油頭原因！梳子泡熱水＋洗髮精　水變混濁褐黃色全是「骯髒汙垢」

直行騎士閃轉彎車「撞電線桿亡」　駕駛下車看1眼...送孩上課才報案

直行騎士閃轉彎車「撞電線桿亡」　駕駛下車看1眼...送孩上課才報案

渣男！曾莞婷遭劈...周曉涵「男友娶別人」　宥勝聽了共感：老婆的故事

渣男！曾莞婷遭劈...周曉涵「男友娶別人」　宥勝聽了共感：老婆的故事

熱門快報

《聲林之王3》重磅回歸！

《聲林之王3》重磅回歸！

12/3起每周五晚間九點 《聲林之王3》ETtoday全平台首播

2021企業品牌聲望大調查

2021企業品牌聲望大調查

齊聚百大品牌，12/1~12/31歡迎您投票選出新中最愛的企業！

【寵物】雙12超級年終慶

【寵物】雙12超級年終慶

雙12超級年終慶開跑，毛毛商城品牌飼料限時狂降，還有毛孩零食買一送一，立即逛！

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

看新聞參加全民搶寶，蘋果3C爽爽抽，周周更新好禮！東森幣好用不藏私！

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

專屬年輕人的網路電台，用聲音陪你通勤上班

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面