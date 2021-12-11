美國龍捲風襲養老院！至少2死5重傷　亞馬遜倉庫倒塌百人受困

▲龍捲風襲養老院造成至少2死。（圖／翻攝自推特）



記者張方瑀／綜合報導

美國阿肯色州一間養老院在10日晚間遭龍捲風襲擊，整座房屋全被吹垮，目前已知造成至少2人死亡、5人重傷。另外在伊利諾州的一間亞馬遜倉庫也遭龍捲風襲擊，當時約有100人在上夜班，當地救難隊派出數十輛消防車與救護車，目前還不清楚傷亡人數。

At least 1 killed, 5 hurt when tornado ripped off the roof of the Monette Manor Nursing Home in Monette, AR. 68 people inside at the time #ARTornado #ARwx pic.twitter.com/ZcmP905cJM — melissa moon (@MMoon_WREG3) December 11, 2021

根據《路透社》報導，美國氣象局10日晚間對阿肯色州、田納西州、密蘇里州和伊利諾州發布龍捲風警報。不幸的是，位在阿肯色州東北部的莫內特莊園養老院（Monette Manor nursing home）仍遭龍捲風侵襲，整棟房屋不堪強風直接倒塌。

Just a heartbreaking scene at Monette Manor Nursing Home. Prayers that somehow everyone is ok. #arwx pic.twitter.com/kRNcpznNo2 — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) December 11, 2021

據了解，這間養老院有86張病床，目前救難人員已救出大部分住客，已知造成至少2人死亡、5人重傷，當地法官戴伊（Marvin Day）表示，整座養老院已幾乎被摧毀，「它發生得很快，但很顯然警報器有發生作用，部分住民是躲在地下室，他們已做好避難準備。」

Close up look at damaged Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, just outside of St. Louis, Missouri, where 50-100 workers are believed to be trapped right now after possible tornado took out much of the building tonight. pic.twitter.com/GPRT3Uh5OD — Preston Phillips (@PrestonTVNews) December 11, 2021

與此同時，位在伊利諾州愛德華茲維爾（Edwardsville）的亞馬遜（Amazon）倉庫也被龍捲風襲擊，當地官員表示，當時有約100名員工在上夜班，救難隊更指出這是「大規模傷亡」事件，派出數十輛消防車與救護車，但目前還不清楚傷亡人數；報導指出，當時龍捲風的風速達每小時70英里（約每小時112公里）。