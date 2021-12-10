　
尼加拉瓜轉向北京！美批中是拉美毒瘤　「將堅定與台站在一起」

▲▼尼加拉瓜總統奧蒂嘉（Daniel Ortega）與副總統穆麗優（Rosario Murillo）於2021年11月勝選連任。（圖／路透）

▲尼加拉瓜總統奧蒂嘉（左）10日宣布二度與台灣斷交，震驚國際。（圖／路透）

記者葉睿涵／綜合報導

尼加拉瓜10日宣布，該國將在相隔36年後再次與台灣斷交，承認「世界只有一個中國」。消息傳出後，美國政壇也備感震驚，紛紛發聲批評中國在拉美擴散的影響力將危害整個西半球，而兩度做出斷交決定的尼加拉瓜總統奧蒂嘉（Jose Daniel Ortega Saavedra）也讓人不滿。美國議員也呼籲美國要堅定支持台灣。

綜合外媒報導，尼加拉瓜政府10日宣布與台灣斷交後，美國參議員史考特（Rick Scott）首先發布推特，批評斷交之舉是「邪惡奧蒂嘉政權做出的可恥舉動」。他還指出，「中共日益增長的影響力根本就是拉丁美洲的毒瘤，並將對整個西半球造成危害。在這種情況下，美國必須堅定地與台灣站在一起，反對這種干涉，並持續為拉美爭取民主。」

眾議員葛林（Mark Green）也表示，他對尼加拉瓜選擇與台灣斷交的決定感到失望，因為中國對維吾爾族人的大規模屠殺與持續的人權侵犯行徑不應該被容忍。

另一名眾議員巴克（Ken Buck）也批評中國政府的行為是在破壞台灣的「人民自決權」，因此他將繼續支持台灣，反對中共拓展勢力的活動。

眾議員法隆（Pat Fallon）則指出，「在中國拉攏像奧蒂嘉這種專制獨裁者之時，美國有義務與台灣站在一起」。

