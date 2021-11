轉發彭帥逗貓照！《環時》總編胡錫進：她自由在家　很快會公開露面

▲中國女子網球名將彭帥。(圖/翻攝自推特/@shen_shiwei)



記者張方瑀/綜合報導

中國女子網球名將彭帥自曝性侵醜聞之後行蹤成謎,包含網壇、美國白宮、聯合國等都相當關切。中國央視記者19日深夜突在推特貼出彭帥的近期拍攝的照片,就連官媒《環球時報》總編輯胡錫進也在20日中午轉貼此文表示,這的確是最近拍下的照片,而彭帥很快就會公開露面。

I confirmed through my own sources today that these photos are indeed Peng Shuai's current state. In the past few days, she stayed in her own home freely and she didn't want to be disturbed. She will show up in public and participate in some activities soon. https://t.co/VGLt6qoOOh