婚禮嗨到偷車！新郎「時速145km」狂飆藍寶堅尼　下秒撞爛燒成廢鐵

Updated: Wedding party Lamborghini crashes in flames in West Yorkshire Appeal: Serious Road Traffic Collision, Wakefield Road, Bradford Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious road traffic collision last night (15 February) on Wakefield Road, Bradford. Roads Policing Officers were conducting static speed enforcement checks on the A650 Wakefield Road which is a 40mph limit and it is known locally as a hot spot for speeding. At 10.30pm officers clocked a green Lamborghini hire car driving at very high speeds and far in excess of the 40mph speed limit. The Officers witnessed the green Lamborghini immediately collide with a parked up VW Golf with a motorist sat inside, which in turn hit an unoccupied parked Kia on Wakefield Road at the junction of Elinthorpe Street. Three people were injured. The driver of the Lamborghini a 25 year old man, suffered head injuries and remains in hospital and the passenger a 25 year old woman suffered minor injuries and has since been discharged from hospital. The male driver of the VW Golf suffered minor injuries. Due to the nature of the incident it has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, who attended the scene last night. Police were not in pursuit of the Lamborghini. Roads Policing Officers ran on foot from their stationary vehicle to the scene of the collision to give first aid. Police are appealing for anyone who saw the green Lamborghini prior to the collision or the collision itself or anyone who may have any dash cam footage to contact police on 101 quoting log 1901 of 15 February or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus