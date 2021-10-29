快訊／洛杉磯機場出現槍手！　百名乘客「躲停機坪」避難畫面曝光

#BREAKING : An incident, first thought to be an active shooter, inside terminal 1 at @flyLAXairport caused ~100 people to flee onto the airfield. The @FAANews has ordered a ground stop for the north end of the airport. #LAX confirms no active shooter. @RoadSageLA in #Sky9 . pic.twitter.com/eQ9DEEFEcW

記者張方瑀／綜合報導

外媒最新消息指出，美國洛杉磯國際機場一號航廈在當地時間晚間7時50分左右，出現一名持槍嫌犯，現場超過100名遊客緊急疏散，全都逃到停機坪避難，現場畫面也在網路上曝光。

洛杉磯國際機場隨後在推特上表示，目前警方已將人逮捕，沒有造成任何人員傷亡，但也導致部分航班停飛。從網路上曝光的畫面也可以看到，機場人員正在用接駁巴士疏散停機坪內避難的乘客；目前機場南側跑道已經重新開放，北側維持關閉。洛杉磯國際機場提醒旅客，隨時注意航班狀態。

Hundreds of passengers at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) were forced onto the tarmac and out of terminals after an active shooter scare. The FAA has grounded all flights while police investigate. A suspect is in custody, according to @flyLAXairport. : @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/4GQuQDmaw3