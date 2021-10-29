　
快訊／洛杉磯機場出現槍手！　百名乘客「躲停機坪」避難畫面曝光

記者張方瑀／綜合報導

外媒最新消息指出，美國洛杉磯國際機場一號航廈在當地時間晚間7時50分左右，出現一名持槍嫌犯，現場超過100名遊客緊急疏散，全都逃到停機坪避難，現場畫面也在網路上曝光。

洛杉磯國際機場隨後在推特上表示，目前警方已將人逮捕，沒有造成任何人員傷亡，但也導致部分航班停飛。從網路上曝光的畫面也可以看到，機場人員正在用接駁巴士疏散停機坪內避難的乘客；目前機場南側跑道已經重新開放，北側維持關閉。洛杉磯國際機場提醒旅客，隨時注意航班狀態。

儘管官方聲稱無人受傷，但洛杉磯消防部門的人員普朗奇（Nicholas Prange）表示，在1號航廈17A登機口附近有兩個人受傷，其中一名傷者是40歲男子，但傷勢輕微無須送院，另一名年齡和性別不詳的傷者已經被送往附近醫院。

美法院撤銷死刑暫緩令！他慘遭「注射3種藥劑」伏法　嘔吐抽搐慘死

殘疾人的春天！正妹研究「性愛鞦韆」推特殊服務　每周嗨到高點

台灣首例！Delta亞變異株「AY.4.2」傳染力恐高10%　擴散全球42國

少年上學慘被雷劈！電流全身亂竄炸出肩膀　他靠「1物」幸運保命

超強生存術！印度男「爽住機場3個月」沒被發現　1理由獲判無罪

在台美軍協訓人數曝光！　CNN：從10人增加至32人

罕見「陰莖植物」睽違25年開花了！　高達2公尺堅挺「狂飄腐臭味」

詭異性虐！水電工誘8男「割睪丸」閹成太監　他GG被切斷爆血慘死

臉書疑「為撇醜聞」更名Meta　千頁臉書報告外洩！祖克柏6大罪曝光

南韓下周起分階恢復日常！健身須出示「疫苗護照」　全面到校上課

拜登推1.75兆美元支出案　黨內打槍

拜登推1.75兆美元支出案　黨內打槍

美國總統拜登今天為氣候措施、學齡前教育及其他社福計畫推出1.75兆美元支出法案，並說民主黨有志一同，但部分黨內同志隨即打槍。

家逢劇變　台裔吳弭有望成波士頓首位女市長

家逢劇變　台裔吳弭有望成波士頓首位女市長

美軍高層：共軍發展驚人　美不改變將被超越

美軍高層：共軍發展驚人　美不改變將被超越

仿CPTPP？拜登：將和印太夥伴討論區域經濟架構

仿CPTPP？拜登：將和印太夥伴討論區域經濟架構

日網高喊美軍守住台灣　一旦失守「下個就是日本」

日網高喊美軍守住台灣　一旦失守「下個就是日本」

