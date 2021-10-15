快訊／美前總統柯林頓「驚傳住進加護病房」　血液感染治療中

▲美國前總統柯林頓。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

記者吳美依／綜合報導

根據CNN最新消息，美國前總統柯林頓（Bill Clinton）12日疑似因血液感染，住進加護病房治療，但此舉可能只是預防措施，他的病症已知與心臟問題或是新冠肺炎無關。

CNN、《路透社》等外媒報導，柯林頓在加州探訪他的基金會時，因身體不適住進洛杉磯的爾灣醫院（Irvine Hospital），雖然為了預防萬一，入住加護病房，但沒有使用呼吸器。

主治醫師亞明（Drs. Alpesh Amin）與巴達克（Dr. Lisa Bardack）發表聯合聲明指出，柯林頓「接受密切監測與靜脈注射的抗生素治療」，經過2天療程後，狀況良好。

柯林頓的發言人烏瑞娜（Angel Urena）表示，前總統正在康復中，精神狀況良好，可能明（15）日就會出院，並且非常感謝醫護人員提供的治療與照護。

