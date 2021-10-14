即／黎巴嫩首都爆槍響1死6傷！槍口瞄準示威群眾　驚悚逃命潮曝光

▲大批群眾聽到槍響及爆炸聲逃命。（圖／翻攝自推特）

記者詹雅婷／綜合外電報導

黎巴嫩首都貝魯特（Beirut）14日驚傳爆炸聲及激烈槍響，發生地點就在真主黨（Hezbollah）及其盟友支持者的示威抗議現場周邊，造成至少1人死亡、6人受傷。依據推特流傳的畫面，隨著槍聲響起，大批群眾紛紛逃命躲避。

A sniper opens fire at a Hezbollah-Amal protest to demand the removal of Bitar, the judge in charge of investigating the Beirut port explosion. There are dead and wounded. A very dangerous escalation pic.twitter.com/lZdWIlXHep