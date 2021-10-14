　
    • 　
>
即／黎巴嫩首都爆槍響1死6傷！槍口瞄準示威群眾　驚悚逃命潮曝光

▲▼ 黎巴嫩首都貝魯特（Beirut）14日驚傳爆炸聲及激烈槍響。（圖／翻攝自推特）

▲大批群眾聽到槍響及爆炸聲逃命。（圖／翻攝自推特）

記者詹雅婷／綜合外電報導

黎巴嫩首都貝魯特（Beirut）14日驚傳爆炸聲及激烈槍響，發生地點就在真主黨（Hezbollah）及其盟友支持者的示威抗議現場周邊，造成至少1人死亡、6人受傷。依據推特流傳的畫面，隨著槍聲響起，大批群眾紛紛逃命躲避。

路透報導，這場示威活動在抗議負責調查港口爆炸事件的法官，但整起槍擊事件的起因仍不清楚。現已知在槍響發生後，當地軍隊出動，並傳出至少2起爆炸聲。當地醫院已接受多名受傷患者。

黎巴嫩軍方最新聲明表示，多名示威者當時正前往貝魯特司法部（ Justice Palace），但卻遇上槍擊事件，目前正在尋找襲擊抗議群眾的人，將對任何持有武器者開火，敦促一般民眾遠離街道。


 

黎巴嫩陷黑暗時刻！全國大停電料將持續數日

黎巴嫩陷黑暗時刻！全國大停電料將持續數日

黎巴嫩2家最大的發電廠因燃油短缺停止運作，導致全國陷入大停電。當局指出，電力無法在11日以前恢復，且全國停電的情況料將持續數日。當地媒體形容，黎巴嫩目前已陷入黑暗時刻。

黎巴嫩貝魯特

