即／黎巴嫩首都爆槍響1死6傷！槍口瞄準示威群眾　驚悚逃命潮曝光

▲大批群眾聽到槍響及爆炸聲逃命。（圖／翻攝自推特）
記者詹雅婷／綜合外電報導
黎巴嫩首都貝魯特（Beirut）14日驚傳爆炸聲及激烈槍響，發生地點就在真主黨（Hezbollah）及其盟友支持者的示威抗議現場周邊，造成至少1人死亡、6人受傷。依據推特流傳的畫面，隨著槍聲響起，大批群眾紛紛逃命躲避。
A sniper opens fire at a Hezbollah-Amal protest to demand the removal of Bitar, the judge in charge of investigating the Beirut port explosion. There are dead and wounded. A very dangerous escalation pic.twitter.com/lZdWIlXHep— Liz Sly (@LizSly) October 14, 2021
路透報導，這場示威活動在抗議負責調查港口爆炸事件的法官，但整起槍擊事件的起因仍不清楚。現已知在槍響發生後，當地軍隊出動，並傳出至少2起爆炸聲。當地醫院已接受多名受傷患者。
黎巴嫩軍方最新聲明表示，多名示威者當時正前往貝魯特司法部（ Justice Palace），但卻遇上槍擊事件，目前正在尋找襲擊抗議群眾的人，將對任何持有武器者開火，敦促一般民眾遠離街道。
BREAKING: roof top sniper opened fire at pro-hezbollah protest against corrupt judge Bitar presiding over #BeirutBlast case #Beirutpic.twitter.com/VpQGtvqUNh— Syrian Girl (@Partisangirl) October 14, 2021
#Lebanon : Casualties rushed to hospital in #Beirut as security situation worsens with gunmen on the streets pic.twitter.com/XppEmpMfzw— osama fleyeh (@OsamaFleyeh) October 14, 2021
