國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

寶可夢也遭殃！遊戲「綁FB帳號」全掛點　玩家崩潰：整晚困在VR裡

▲▼臉書。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲ 臉書大當機的影響範圍很廣。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導

Facebook及旗下Instagram、WhatsApp在台灣時間4日晚間發生全球大當機，癱瘓近7小時無法使用，堪稱史上最嚴重事故之一。除了社群及通訊軟體用戶哀鴻遍野，就連綁定臉書帳號登入的遊戲都受到影響，風靡世界的Pokémon Go、足球手遊FIFA Mobile玩家也沒能倖免。

社群網站癱瘓使得許多人不得不抬起頭，視線離開螢幕。也有許多人打算改玩遊戲，卻發現臉書公司的觸角伸得比想像中遠得多。該公司在去年宣布，旗下虛擬實境科技公司Oculus的虛擬實境頭盔Quest必須綁定臉書，代表只要刪除臉書帳號，過去購買的Oculus遊戲也會跟著消失。

隨著臉書當機，遊戲玩家也跟著遭殃。網友就在推特上發文抱怨，任何正在使用Oculus頭盔的玩家都受困VR裡，「如果他們在裡面死了，他們在現實世界也是死的。」Oculus也透過官方推特帳號證實，已經得知有些人在使用該公司的APP及產品時有困難，正盡快使一切恢復正常。

臉書大當機也為使用臉書帳號登入遊戲的玩家帶來連鎖反應，FIFA Mobile在推特表示，連結臉書的帳號登入時可能發生問題，這是臉書當機所造成，「我們希望他們能盡快解決」，馬上撇清此次事故與該公司的關係。

Niantic公司也表示，以臉書帳號登入Pokémon Go遊戲的用戶無法正常使用，推特發文中委婉提到，「正在調查與使用臉書登入相關的錯誤報告」。儘管這並非Niantic的錯，他們仍為此狀況帶來的不便致歉。

