25年來最大！澳洲規模5.6地震狂晃20秒　馬路滿地破碎瓦礫

▲▼澳洲規模5.6地震狂晃20秒　馬路滿地破碎瓦礫。（圖／翻攝自推特）

▲澳洲規模5.6地震狂晃20秒　馬路滿地破碎瓦礫。（圖／翻攝自推特）

記者張方瑀／綜合報導

德國地球科學研究中心（German Research Centre for Geosciences，GFZ）指出，澳洲墨爾本（Melbourne）附近在當地時間22日上午9時15分左右，發生規模5.6地震，震央位在澳洲東南海岸附近，深度僅10公里，導致墨爾本有建物倒塌，馬路全是破碎瓦礫。

根據《路透社》報導，地震震央位在維多利亞州曼斯菲爾德鎮（Mansfield）附近，距離第二大城墨爾本約200公里，震央深度僅10公里，晃動持續約20秒；澳洲地球科學局（Geoscience Australia）表示，這起地震是自1966年以來，維多利亞州所紀錄的最大地震。

除了墨爾本外，新南威爾斯州地區、坎培拉等地都有感受到明顯搖晃。從推特曝光的畫面看到，墨爾本部分地區電力中斷，多棟建築倒塌，主要道路滿是破碎瓦礫，所幸目前並無傷亡傳出，澳洲氣象局也未發出海嘯警報。
 

