快訊／美空軍基地「驚爆槍擊」全面封鎖　1名槍手仍在逃

記者吳美依／綜合報導

根據《衛星通訊社》最新消息，美國俄亥俄州萊特─派特森空軍基地（Wright-Patterson Air Force Base）於當地時間9日晚間發生槍擊事件，至少1名槍手涉案，目前尚未傳出傷亡。

Lockdown alert heard over loudspeakers at Wright Patterson Air Force. This comes after the base says a report of an active shooter at NASIC in area A. We are at gate 12A @dayton247now pic.twitter.com/EISjRK0UAB

美國空軍第88聯隊在推特上表示，當地時間9日晚間9時25分左右，緊急服務部門接獲通報指出，位於該基地內的「國家空軍和太空情報中心」（NASIC）A區發生槍擊事件。維安部隊目前已經封鎖基地，徹底搜查建築物，追捕槍手。

At approximately 9:25pm, emergency responders responded to a report of an active shooter in the National Air and Space Intelligence Center in Area A at WPAFB. Security Forces are currently sweeping the building. The base is on lockdown. More info to be provided when available.