快訊／墨西哥發生規模7.0強震　有潛在海嘯威脅

▲▼ 墨西哥發生規模7.4地震。（圖／翻攝自USGS）

▲墨西哥發生規模7.0地震。（圖／翻攝自USGS）

記者詹雅婷／編譯

墨西哥南部當地7日晚間8時47分（台灣8日上午9時47分）發生規模7.0強震，依據美國地質調查局測得數據，震源深度約50公里。目前當地並無傳出傷亡消息，但已知震央接近度假勝地阿卡普科（Acapulco），且遠在約320公里外的墨西哥城（Mexico City）也感受到搖晃。

依據美國地質調查局數據，地震震央位在格雷羅州普韋布洛馬德羅（Pueblo Madero）東南東約8公里處，稍早一度判定地震規模為7.4，現已下修至7.0。依據美國海嘯預警系統稍早發布的警示，有海嘯潛在威脅（Tsunami Threat）。美聯社報導，當地震感相當強烈，搖晃時間持續將近1分鐘。 另據推特流傳畫面，許多民眾晚間湧上街頭。

另據推特流傳的畫面，可見當地許多民眾湧上街頭避難。

