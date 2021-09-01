　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

快訊／美軍MH-60S直升機從航母起飛後墜海！　傷亡不明

▲▼國際最新消息快訊圖。

記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導

美國太平洋艦隊（United States Pacific Fleet）稍早聲明指出，當地時間8月31日下午4時30分許（台灣時間1日上午7時30分），海軍林肯號航空母艦（USS Abraham Lincoln CVN-72）上搭載的一架MH-60S直升機在距離聖地牙哥海岸約60海里的海上進行例飛時墜海。美國海岸防衛隊及海軍正動員海空力量進行搜救，傷亡不明。

目前尚不清楚機上有多少人，俄媒《衛星通訊社》則指出，直升機通常有4名機組人員。海事監測網站顯示，幾艘海軍艦艇正在附近海域進行搜救行動。

《宇宙人外信》中英日韓四聲道，時事閒聊學單字★

SpotifyKKBOXSoundOnApple PodcastGoogle Podcast

►簡單一招，讓拖地不費力

ET快訊
驚悚畫面曝！塔利班終於會開黑鷹　驚見「1男懸吊半空」
年輕女遭地鐵保全拖拽「當眾撕光衣物」　圍觀者顧錄影
開學日校門口死亡車禍！廂型車撞小黃　女駕駛不治
紅牌舞女尋短亡！八大禁營業全家吃泡麵　3千元辦後事遺留2子女
長腿妹牽12歲女兒開學！6年身材對比「母女變姊妹」辣翻
首批BNT遲到了！　最快明晨抵台灣
她遭2男灌醉輪流性侵！　跳樓癱瘓噎死

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

女警官遭塔利班「攔路痛毆」搭不上撤離飛機　連搬3次家！悽慘逃亡

快訊／美軍MH-60S直升機從航母起飛後墜海！　傷亡不明

塔利班終於會開黑鷹直升機！巡邏時「男子遭懸掛半空」　驚悚畫面曝

離譜節目邀性侵犯「表演」凌辱！各種姿勢全都來　還成專家教自衛

見面才知「網友竟是塔利班」！同志遭2男性侵虐打　劫後倖存更崩潰

塔利班與美軍「祕密協議」曝光！　戰士護送美公民到機場撤離

塔利班接管喀布爾機場！跑道狂飆糗翻車　「3人噴車外」滑稽畫面曝

打BNT疫苗「月經失調」大出血！女網友曝光驚悚照片　床單鮮紅一片

鐵腕老闆「全面加薪」大改革！業績狂飆新高　預計還會成長40％

沒料到慘輸塔利班！　拜登和阿富汗前總統「最後通話」曝光

殯儀館燒庫錢見20萬真鈔裝紅包　專家：往生者捨不得花的壓歲錢

漢光預演意外...F16V降落衝出跑道　拋傘仍剎不住「機首插進土裡！」

獅子大開口！冰淇淋伯強迫買單　不說價格...直接裝好「1支100元」

震撼！雲南45秒爆破15棟爛尾樓 新買家花40億蓋「低密度」住宅區

陳彥婷「穿細肩帶衣顧1歲兒」　 收女粉私訊：當媽要自重，穿著保守

重機加65塊汽油「烤漆被油滴變黃」　討1萬2維修！加油站：給發票就賠

江宏傑開啟同居生活…被問：是想放假？　吳思賢脫口「小春和粿粿同隊」糗了ＸＤ

許瑋甯鬆口感情現況！　爆和邱澤「假戲真做」

郭靜被檢討「一直沒大紅」　深夜吐心聲：心裡很沉重

在台日本人「爆買550kg台灣鳳梨」 全送回日本！當地人嚇：芯也好吃

女警官遭塔利班「攔路痛毆」搭不上撤離飛機　連搬3次家！悽慘逃亡

快訊／美軍MH-60S直升機從航母起飛後墜海！　傷亡不明

塔利班終於會開黑鷹直升機！巡邏時「男子遭懸掛半空」　驚悚畫面曝

離譜節目邀性侵犯「表演」凌辱！各種姿勢全都來　還成專家教自衛

見面才知「網友竟是塔利班」！同志遭2男性侵虐打　劫後倖存更崩潰

塔利班與美軍「祕密協議」曝光！　戰士護送美公民到機場撤離

塔利班接管喀布爾機場！跑道狂飆糗翻車　「3人噴車外」滑稽畫面曝

打BNT疫苗「月經失調」大出血！女網友曝光驚悚照片　床單鮮紅一片

鐵腕老闆「全面加薪」大改革！業績狂飆新高　預計還會成長40％

沒料到慘輸塔利班！　拜登和阿富汗前總統「最後通話」曝光

中華男籃明年2月28日主場迎戰中國　疫情仍成最大變數

三明治族疫後理財新動向！國泰世華「保險金信託」詢問度增

動滋券預算砍半、振興旅遊預算少74億元　民進黨立委齊籲金額加碼

拚經濟！台東人挺台東微旅行　首發6團縱遊山海線

算命師警告小心車關…國動PO車禍照「美乳被毀」　網友嚇傻：好毛

西蒙斯攤牌「不想再當七六人想去加州」　比佛利推來灰狼組4星

女警官遭塔利班「攔路痛毆」搭不上撤離飛機　連搬3次家！悽慘逃亡

火鍋好料三大廠投資45億蓋新廠　桂冠、海霸王 、慶豐導入智慧生產

航港局配合東京備忘錄　執行船舶一般性穩度重點檢查

玉兔YT當廚娘爆肥　比基尼發胖照遭轉傳…哀求網友「別再傳了」

女目睹「人肉煞車皮」嚇到狂呻吟 唉唉叫讓網全歪樓：太害羞惹><

國際熱門新聞

恐怖影片曝！　他腳滑跌出頂樓泳池慘墜樓亡

美軍一撤離　塔利班秒衝機庫研究美軍戰機

登山遇「神秘生物」緊跟！　尾巴長過身體

日本便當爆紅！「配菜只有5根香腸」賣到缺貨

主持人藏人獸交照片被逮！法院痛哭認罪

川普：塔利班應歸還850億美元武器

重掌阿富汗 塔利班5大挑戰一次看

研究：莫德納疫苗產生抗體濃度比BNT高逾一倍

川普再轟拜登「連撤軍都做不好」：無能

1次屁賣5千！「放屁女王」靠屁聲ASMR賺錢

韓國國產疫苗與AZ展開「比較性三期試驗」

塔利班衝進攝影棚舉槍包圍主播

索羅斯：習近平打壓民間企業　投資中國將追悔莫及

真子公主終於要結婚！　擬不辦婚禮創戰後首次

更多熱門

相關新聞

塔利班終於會開黑鷹直升機！男子懸掛半空

塔利班終於會開黑鷹直升機！男子懸掛半空

美軍於8月31日正式從阿富汗首都喀布爾撤離後，留下了M16突擊步槍、M4卡賓槍、軍車，甚至是UH-60m黑鷹直升機，遭塔利班組織（神學士，Taliban）陸續繳獲，在塔利班興奮慶祝之餘，號稱代表塔利班的官方推特「Talib Times」也不斷貼出相關影片，炫耀接收來自美軍與原政府部隊的武器，其中一架戰機竟在空中綁著一個人，該人生死未卜。

塔利班與美軍「祕密協議」曝光

塔利班與美軍「祕密協議」曝光

鐵腕老闆全面加薪　業績狂飆新高

鐵腕老闆全面加薪　業績狂飆新高

拜登和前總統甘尼「最後通話」內容曝光

拜登和前總統甘尼「最後通話」內容曝光

美眾院國防授權法：助台維持自衛能力

美眾院國防授權法：助台維持自衛能力

關鍵字：

國際軍武北美要聞

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

李佳穎「穿12歲童裝」　童年長腿照曝光！

庾澄慶騎車出意外！　驚悚傷勢照曝光

「全世界沒人優先施打18-22歲」　醫曝蔡政府原因

高端單日施打人數曝光！網一看嚇傻

348萬人瘋搶BNT　醫：下下下批也輪不到你們

醋男怒斬情敵！狂砍新歡43刀慘死

竹科媽寶男劈8女「睡高中生」　媽媽下跪幫忙收尾

校花學霸淪啃老族！她癡纏性騷教授18年

加開預約AZ「這族群」遭放生　網崩潰：是我

北部大學校花學霸癡戀教授　私密照轟炸求愛18年

噴漆女粉紅跑車遭起底　爆託售亂改色害車牌註銷

海軍渣男「假交往真騙砲」　噁心訊息曝光

王永慶528億遺產爭奪戰落幕！　王文洋纏鬥三娘13年大和解

快訊／綾瀨遙確診新冠肺炎！

李洋「愛的緊扣」全直擊　大街緊擁美腿女友超放閃

更多

最夯影音

更多
殯儀館燒庫錢見20萬真鈔裝紅包　專家：往生者捨不得花的壓歲錢

殯儀館燒庫錢見20萬真鈔裝紅包　專家：往生者捨不得花的壓歲錢
漢光預演意外...F16V降落衝出跑道　拋傘仍剎不住「機首插進土裡！」

漢光預演意外...F16V降落衝出跑道　拋傘仍剎不住「機首插進土裡！」

獅子大開口！冰淇淋伯強迫買單　不說價格...直接裝好「1支100元」

獅子大開口！冰淇淋伯強迫買單　不說價格...直接裝好「1支100元」

震撼！雲南45秒爆破15棟爛尾樓 新買家花40億蓋「低密度」住宅區

震撼！雲南45秒爆破15棟爛尾樓 新買家花40億蓋「低密度」住宅區

陳彥婷「穿細肩帶衣顧1歲兒」　 收女粉私訊：當媽要自重，穿著保守

陳彥婷「穿細肩帶衣顧1歲兒」　 收女粉私訊：當媽要自重，穿著保守

熱門快報

《料理之王2》火熱上映中！

《料理之王2》火熱上映中！

每周五晚間9點鎖定《料理之王2》，王者爭霸精采上菜，請勿錯過！

即時開箱賞屋 房市一手消息！

即時開箱賞屋 房市一手消息！

專家實境開箱賞屋分析，帶你一探究竟北中南房市，不能錯過的最新資訊都在這！

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

看新聞參加全民搶寶，蘋果3C爽爽抽，周周更新好禮！東森幣好用不藏私！

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

專屬年輕人的網路電台，用聲音陪你通勤上班

萌寵快來！2萬大獎等你拿

萌寵快來！2萬大獎等你拿

寵物不管怎樣都好萌！東森寵物雲邀你參加金萌獎，最高2萬大獎等你抱回家。

毛爸媽必看 滿額送好禮！

毛爸媽必看 滿額送好禮！

即日起至9/30參加毛孩打牙祭活動，全站結帳滿額送寵物營養食品！快到寵物雲毛毛商城

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面