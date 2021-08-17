　
GoPro影片曝光！6歲兒遭毒蟲開車衝撞　父親崩潰抱孩哭喊求救

▲▼GoPro影片曝！6歲兒遭撞父崩潰求救。（圖／翻攝自Facebook／Cleveland Police ）

▲安全帽上的GoPro錄下求救畫面。（圖／翻攝自Facebook／Cleveland Police ）

記者張方瑀／綜合報導

英國一名父親2月時帶著6歲的兒子諾亞（Noah）出門騎單車，結果男童竟遭到一名吸毒的男子從後方高速撞擊，而父親的安全帽上的GoPro記錄下全程。從曝光的畫面可以看到，父親一手抱著兒子，一手崩潰地拿著手機叫救護車，同時不斷喊著「諾亞，保持清醒！」

根據《每日郵報》報導，住在達拉謨郡（County Durham）的詹姆斯（James Herring）今年2月28日早上7時左右，帶著兒子諾亞準備沿著自行車道騎車去附近的公園。結果突然有一輛黑色轎車直接超速行駛並越過兩線道，衝上自行車和人行道，直接將諾亞撞倒在地。

▲▼GoPro影片曝！6歲兒遭撞父崩潰求救。（圖／翻攝自Facebook／Cleveland Police ）

▲詹姆斯今年2月28日早上7時左右，帶著兒子沿著自行車道騎車。（圖／翻攝自Facebook／Cleveland Police ）

詹姆斯安全帽上的GoPro記錄下全程，只見他一手抱著兒子，一手崩潰地拿著手機叫救護車，同時不斷大喊，「諾亞，保持清醒！（stay with me），別動，別動，救護車快來！」而諾亞則是痛苦地一直哭喊，緊急送醫後發現有輕微腦出血、左腿和鎖骨骨折，目前已治療完成康復出院。

檢察官蘇珊（Susan Hirst）說，當時車輛直接撞進了公車亭，而詹姆斯也被波及倒在地上，「他清醒時到處都是灰塵和碎片，他看不清楚兒子在哪裡，還以為兒子已經死了。」隨後他找到諾亞，諾亞也睜開了眼睛，不斷痛苦地哭喊。

肇事駕駛24歲的哈利（Harry Summersgill）坦承是因為吸毒而意識不清，發生車禍時他鼻子裡甚至還有殘留的古柯鹼，最後遭判3年監禁，且6年半內不准開車。

蘇珊說，當時詹姆斯和諾亞都戴著安全帽、穿著反光背心，也按照規定騎在自行車道上，做好了完全的自我保護。當地警方則在取得家屬同意後，在臉書公布了這段影片，「致任何可能危險駕駛的人，你們都該親眼看看這個可怕的情況。」

*** ❗️ WARNING - DISTRESSING CONTENT ❗️ *** *** Police have been given permission to release harrowing footage to highlight the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs as part of a national campaign - with special thanks to the family of Noah Herring *** The family of a boy who was seriously injured in a collision by a driver under the influence of drugs has joined Cleveland Police to support a national awareness raising campaign. Noah Herring, who was aged six at the time of the incident, suffered serious injuries as a result of being hit by a Mercedes driven by 24-year-old Harry Summersgill, who was under the influence of drugs, on Yarm Road in Stockton on 28th February. Noah and his dad, James, were cycling to the park on a designated cycle path when the incident happened, as the Mercedes driven by Summersgill crossed two lanes of traffic before mounting the pavement and striking Noah at speeds of over 60mph in a 30mph zone. Harrowing footage showing clips from Noah’s dads Go Pro camera on his pedal cycle have now been released as part of the campaign, which highlights the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs. Harry Summersgill was found to be driving under the influence of cocaine, cannabis and ketamine. He was later charged and pleaded guilty at Teesside Crown Court and was jailed for three years. Inspector Dave Williams, from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit, said: “Noah and James were out riding their bikes and having a pleasant morning when Harry Summersgill, knowingly under the influence of a cocktail of drugs, drove his car and struck Noah at high speed. Noah’s family know how lucky they were that day; the outcome could have been much worse and we’re all thankful that it wasn’t. “There will be increased activity and an increased focus on drug driving throughout the two-week National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) campaign, although police will continue to tackle the issue all year round. “To anyone who may get into their car with the intention of driving whilst under the influence; I would urge you to watch this footage and see the horrendous circumstances for yourself. “No driver should ever take risks like these. It is unacceptable and we won’t tolerate anyone who takes drugs or drinks alcohol and gets behind the wheel of their vehicle. “Our message is simple. Don’t do it.” ❗ Thankfully, Noah is recovering well. Here he is receiving his new bike from PC Natalie Horner, who worked on the case as part of the Collision Investigation Unit (CIU), and Scott Belshaw from Kona Bikes: https://www.facebook.com/clevelandpolice/posts/10159005009321855

Cleveland Police 發佈於 2021年8月16日 星期一

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

GoPro影片曝光！6歲兒遭毒蟲開車衝撞　父親崩潰抱孩哭喊求救

