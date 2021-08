拼命打工存東奧旅費！　澳正妹選手闖200ｍ決賽驚呼Holy sh*t

Excellent Olympic debut for Riley Day - running 22.94 (w: +0.9) to cross 3rd in her 200m heat and qualify for tonight's semifinal Did you know, when she's not sprinting around the track, Riley Day is a Woolworths team member, working in the fruit and veg department at Beaudesert Woolworths store Tune in to catch Riley's semi at 8.25pm AEST on Monday! #TokyoTogether