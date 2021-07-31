土耳其破紀錄野火「燒向愛琴海」　烈焰山頭猛竄…4000人急搭船逃

▲土耳其野火燒毀80公頃的土地。（圖／路透）



記者張方瑀／綜合報導

全球近來頻頻出現嚴重天災，土耳其上星期出現49.1度高溫，打破60年以來紀錄，更在28日爆發大規模野火，愛琴海周圍的渡假勝地全被大火包圍，4000多名旅客和工作人員緊急搭船逃難，目前已知有4人不幸喪生。

In 7 different cities, turkey has been caught by fire. May Allah help them. #PrayForTurkey pic.twitter.com/fsmunvNJFA

根據《衛報》報導，土耳其28日爆發森林大火，火勢從南部小鎮馬納夫加特（Manavgat）開始，迅速延燒到渡假勝地愛琴海周圍，安塔利亞省（Antalya）與穆拉省（Muğla）在陸空合力滅火之下，仍有80公頃的土地被燒毀，有兩間飯店被火勢包圍，近4000名旅客和工作人員緊急搭乘漁船和救生船撤離，但仍有4人不幸喪生。

▲土耳其29日野火的熱強度（heat intensity）達20百萬瓩。（圖／路透）



根據歐盟哥白尼大氣監測服務中心（Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service）的衛星數據顯示，土耳其29日野火的熱強度（heat intensity）達20百萬瓩，比先前的紀錄還要高出四倍，科學家帕靈頓（Mark Parrington）也說，這數字與過去19年的紀錄相比，已超出正常範圍，且大火產生的濃煙正逐漸漂向賽普勒斯。

tw// fire



its been 3 days and turkey is losing its ppl,its trees,animals and their habitats as well.the fire still continues at more than 79 points in 22 different cities and and nothing done so far is enough. pls rt to spread awareness #PrayForTurkey pic.twitter.com/XKdyq7WjPm