土耳其破紀錄野火「燒向愛琴海」　烈焰山頭猛竄…4000人急搭船逃

▲土耳其野火燒毀80公頃的土地。（圖／路透）
記者張方瑀／綜合報導
全球近來頻頻出現嚴重天災，土耳其上星期出現49.1度高溫，打破60年以來紀錄，更在28日爆發大規模野火，愛琴海周圍的渡假勝地全被大火包圍，4000多名旅客和工作人員緊急搭船逃難，目前已知有4人不幸喪生。
In 7 different cities, turkey has been caught by fire. May Allah help them.#PrayForTurkey pic.twitter.com/fsmunvNJFA— Unknown Huzaifa (@HuzaifaUnknown) July 30, 2021
根據《衛報》報導，土耳其28日爆發森林大火，火勢從南部小鎮馬納夫加特（Manavgat）開始，迅速延燒到渡假勝地愛琴海周圍，安塔利亞省（Antalya）與穆拉省（Muğla）在陸空合力滅火之下，仍有80公頃的土地被燒毀，有兩間飯店被火勢包圍，近4000名旅客和工作人員緊急搭乘漁船和救生船撤離，但仍有4人不幸喪生。
▲土耳其29日野火的熱強度（heat intensity）達20百萬瓩。（圖／路透）
根據歐盟哥白尼大氣監測服務中心（Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service）的衛星數據顯示，土耳其29日野火的熱強度（heat intensity）達20百萬瓩，比先前的紀錄還要高出四倍，科學家帕靈頓（Mark Parrington）也說，這數字與過去19年的紀錄相比，已超出正常範圍，且大火產生的濃煙正逐漸漂向賽普勒斯。
tw// fire— asteria (@morozovafilms) July 30, 2021
its been 3 days and turkey is losing its ppl,its trees,animals and their habitats as well.the fire still continues at more than 79 points in 22 different cities and and nothing done so far is enough. pls rt to spread awareness #PrayForTurkey pic.twitter.com/XKdyq7WjPm
當地居民艾汀（Ibrahim Aydın）表示，他從未見過這種狀況，且他飼養的牲畜全都被燒死，他自己也差點喪命，「我的一切都被燒成灰燼，我的羊和其他動物都被燒死了，這不正常，這就像地獄一樣。」目前消防隊已撲滅50多個起火點，推特上「#替土耳其祈禱」（#PrayForTurkey）的標籤也成為熱門話題。
It's heartbreaking to see that fires destroying many areas in Turkey. My prayers are with the firefighters, rescue workers and civilians who are fighting the fire.#PrayForTurkey pic.twitter.com/H22bisIAej— Ferhad E. Huseynov (@Farkhaad) July 30, 2021
土耳其當局猜測，可能是庫德族分離運動組織PKK縱火導致野火，但目前沒有充分證據。氣候專家庫爾納茲（Levent Kurnaz）則認為，極端氣候對地中海周圍地區造成嚴重威脅，「最近天氣非常炎熱和乾燥，這有可能引發大火，我們的小錯誤都有可能引發大災難。」
