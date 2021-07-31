　
    • 　
>
國際

土耳其破紀錄野火「燒向愛琴海」　烈焰山頭猛竄…4000人急搭船逃

▲▼土耳其野火。（圖／路透）

▲土耳其野火燒毀80公頃的土地。（圖／路透）

記者張方瑀／綜合報導

全球近來頻頻出現嚴重天災，土耳其上星期出現49.1度高溫，打破60年以來紀錄，更在28日爆發大規模野火，愛琴海周圍的渡假勝地全被大火包圍，4000多名旅客和工作人員緊急搭船逃難，目前已知有4人不幸喪生。

根據《衛報》報導，土耳其28日爆發森林大火，火勢從南部小鎮馬納夫加特（Manavgat）開始，迅速延燒到渡假勝地愛琴海周圍，安塔利亞省（Antalya）與穆拉省（Muğla）在陸空合力滅火之下，仍有80公頃的土地被燒毀，有兩間飯店被火勢包圍，近4000名旅客和工作人員緊急搭乘漁船和救生船撤離，但仍有4人不幸喪生。

▲▼土耳其野火。（圖／路透）

▲土耳其29日野火的熱強度（heat intensity）達20百萬瓩。（圖／路透）

根據歐盟哥白尼大氣監測服務中心（Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service）的衛星數據顯示，土耳其29日野火的熱強度（heat intensity）達20百萬瓩，比先前的紀錄還要高出四倍，科學家帕靈頓（Mark Parrington）也說，這數字與過去19年的紀錄相比，已超出正常範圍，且大火產生的濃煙正逐漸漂向賽普勒斯。

當地居民艾汀（Ibrahim Aydın）表示，他從未見過這種狀況，且他飼養的牲畜全都被燒死，他自己也差點喪命，「我的一切都被燒成灰燼，我的羊和其他動物都被燒死了，這不正常，這就像地獄一樣。」目前消防隊已撲滅50多個起火點，推特上「#替土耳其祈禱」（#PrayForTurkey）的標籤也成為熱門話題。

土耳其當局猜測，可能是庫德族分離運動組織PKK縱火導致野火，但目前沒有充分證據。氣候專家庫爾納茲（Levent Kurnaz）則認為，極端氣候對地中海周圍地區造成嚴重威脅，「最近天氣非常炎熱和乾燥，這有可能引發大火，我們的小錯誤都有可能引發大災難。」

東京奧運各國獎牌統計！中華隊加油！

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。

土耳其野火森林大火愛琴海

