快訊／華府驚傳槍擊案！「6歲童中彈亡」5人受傷　槍手還在逃

記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導

美國有線電視新聞網（CNN）最新消息指出，華府16日晚間發生槍擊案，造成一名年僅6歲的女童喪命，5名成人受傷，槍手目前還在逃。

In the capital of the United States, Washington DC, an incident with the massive use of weapons is developing, during which casualties have been reported.

The police are working on the spot.

#USA pic.twitter.com/1WhybDhzD1