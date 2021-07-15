2021畢業歌／松山高中《Where I Should Be》

《Where I Should Be》

作詞：游宗穎、朱昱安

作曲：游宗穎

演唱：蔡晶晶

創作理念：在這個當下，可能因為現實與理想的差距，忘了自己有多好、忘了有多大的目標。與自己對話，找回對未來想像的自信吧。

歌詞：

依然停在這裡等待什麼

依然被什麼給困惑

我找不到個出口



沒有自己想像中的自由

沒有別人般的從容

錯失的還是太多



滴答 滴答 時間過去

過去一樣泥濘

跑啊 跑啊 繼續前進

規律得快窒息



而我 聽著 盼著 夢的那端

想要 追尋 抓緊 天空的藍

多少 渴望 瘋狂 一樣燦爛

屬於我們的獨斷



Beyond the wildest wildest sky we could've reached

Sure to firmly get to where I should be

By the youngest boldest wings we're holding

No matter how hard it could be

Don’t you stop and give up on me

（間奏）



不再這樣漫無目的等候

不再猶豫過去執著

依稀可見的出口



嘗試尋覓我心中的自由

嘗試得到那份溫柔

珍惜著擦肩而過



滴答 滴答 時間過去

隨著心跳一起

聽啊 聽啊 誰的呼吸

混亂 決心 逃離

（間奏）



夢著 唱著 心的嚮往

過往 漣漪 濺起 放下迷茫

未來 放肆 張狂 自信翱翔

屬於我們的篇章



For the greatest greatest world we could've been

Just to keep on seeking the truth lies in me

With the fearless bravest faith we believe in

No matter how hard it could be

For the greatest faithful me