快訊／立陶宛宣布贈台2萬劑AZ疫苗　9月底前運送

▲ 英國藥廠阿斯特捷利康（AstraZeneca）與牛津大學共同研發AZ疫苗。（圖／路透）

記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導

立陶宛政府22日宣布，將向台灣捐贈2萬劑AZ疫苗，預計於9月底前運送。該國總理希莫尼特（Ingrida Simonyte）說明，「我們希望做得更多，但我們盡力而為。」

該國外交部長藍斯柏吉斯（Gabrielius Landsbergis）對此在推特發文表示，「立陶宛政府今早通過捐贈台灣2萬劑疫苗。能以小小的行動與台灣人民團結對抗新冠肺炎，令我感到自豪。熱愛自由的人們應該互相關照！」

經濟與創新部長阿莫奈特（Ausrine Armonaite）則表示，「立陶宛將捐贈台灣2萬劑AZ疫苗，作為人道主義救援。台灣在2020年初提供10萬片我們當時非常缺乏的醫療口罩。對於幫助真朋友，我們絲毫沒有猶豫！」

《路透社》報導，立陶宛上月決定捐贈烏克蘭10萬劑、喬治亞1.5萬劑及摩爾多瓦1.1萬劑疫苗，此次贈台疫苗則是應台灣要求而提供。此前，立陶宛5月宣布預計在台設立經貿代表處，引來北京批評。

