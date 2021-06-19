　
「前葡萄牙總理」古特瑞斯續任聯合國秘書長！　承諾記取疫情教訓

▲▼古特瑞斯續任聯合國秘書長。（圖／@UN_PGA）

▲古特瑞斯續任聯合國秘書長。（圖／@UN_PGA）

文／中央社

古特瑞斯（Antonio Guterres）今天宣示續任聯合國秘書長，他矢言記取致命2019冠狀病毒疾病（COVID-19）所帶來的教訓。

法新社報導，聯合國大會（General Assembly）任命這位前葡萄牙總理續任秘書長。

古特瑞斯指出：「我們最大的挑戰--同時也是我們最大的機會--就是利用這次危機扭轉局勢，轉向一個學取教訓的世界。」

就職典禮後，古特瑞斯在記者會重申，「從許多我們學取的教訓中，最重要的教訓是，我們單獨做不了什麼事。最要緊的教訓是，我們必須重新建立起團結和信任」。

美國國務卿布林肯（Antony Blinken）祝賀古特瑞斯續任，表示美國期盼「維繫（與秘書長）彼此間深厚與建設性的關係」。

布林肯說，全球性議題「需要一位在聯合國秘書處具合作、有效率和目標導向的領導人」。

擁有193個成員國的聯合國大會不採選舉方式，而以通過決議延續古特瑞斯5年任期。

藉疫苗施壓台灣邦交　國台辦否認

藉疫苗施壓台灣邦交　國台辦否認

美國駐聯合國大使湯瑪斯-葛林斐德日前表示，中國大陸拿疫苗要脅他國，包括台灣邦交國海地。對此，大陸國台辦發言人馬曉光18日回應否認，他指稱，美國政府「一些人」屢屢發表錯誤言論，既違背美政府對中國作出的嚴肅承諾，也違背事實，違反國際關係基本準則。

上次16年前！北韓捐30萬美元給UN

上次16年前！北韓捐30萬美元給UN

聯合國控中國強摘少數民族器官！

聯合國控中國強摘少數民族器官！

聯合國FAO：今年全球糧食進口成本創新高估將增12%！

聯合國FAO：今年全球糧食進口成本創新高估將增12%！

「無國界醫師」捐百萬美金助台灣？高雄女險遭騙

「無國界醫師」捐百萬美金助台灣？高雄女險遭騙

