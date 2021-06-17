　
快訊／美國各大航空「官方網站」爆災情！　數千網友哀號

美國西南航空（Southwest Airlines）一架波音737－700型客機左引擎在高空中爆炸，證實造成1名乘客死亡、7人輕傷。（圖／路透社）

▲美國西南航空（Southwest Airlines）網站稍早爆出災情。（示意圖／路透社）

記者吳美依／綜合報導

根據《衛星通訊社》最新消息，網站及app線上狀態即時資訊平台Downdetector指出，美國各大航空公司網站17日稍早出現故障。但是，根據記者實測，上述航空官網目前已經陸續恢復正常。

Downdetector指出，數千名網友通報西南航空（Southwest Airlines）網站出包，400多人通報達美航空（ Delta Air Lines）網站出現問題。另外，美國航空（American Airlines）、聯合航空（United Airlines）網站也爆災情。

值得注意的是，西南航空稍早取消近300個航班，另有500多個航班延遲，而該公司前一天才因電腦故障暫停營運。

美國紐約布魯克林一名24歲女子突然把2名孩子從2樓丟出窗外，分別是年僅2歲的兒子和剛出生1個月的女嬰，全裸的她後來也跟著跳樓，發現小孩沒摔死後，竟然殘忍抓著對方的頭去撞水泥地，恐怖行徑讓她被控2項謀殺未遂罪。

