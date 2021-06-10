　
快訊／緬甸軍機墜毀至少12死　失事現場畫面曝光

▲▼緬甸軍用飛機墜毀。（圖／翻攝自推特@matthewcmli）

▲緬甸軍用飛機墜毀。（圖／翻攝自推特@matthewcmli）

記者詹雅婷／編譯

緬甸中部曼德勒省一架軍機10日發生墜毀意外，外傳機上載有16人，失事地點位在該省彬烏倫附近。路透引述曼德勒消防單位消息指出，此事件已造成12人死亡。

馬來西亞一名懷胎6月的孕婦日前感染2019冠狀病毒疾病（COVID-19），負責治療的醫師為了保存母子性命，被迫對已經重症插管的孕婦進行剖腹取出胎兒的手術；然而早產兒被取出後因缺氧很快過世，媽媽不久後也被宣告不治。

