快訊／緬甸軍機墜毀至少12死　失事現場畫面曝光

▲緬甸軍用飛機墜毀。（圖／翻攝自推特@matthewcmli）

記者詹雅婷／編譯

緬甸中部曼德勒省一架軍機10日發生墜毀意外，外傳機上載有16人，失事地點位在該省彬烏倫附近。路透引述曼德勒消防單位消息指出，此事件已造成12人死亡。

BREAKING: At least eight people were killed when a military plane crashed early this morning inside the EPC compound in Anesakhan, Pyin Oo Lwin in Mandalay Division. Security forces arrived at the scene shortly after.#WhatsHappeningInMaynmar pic.twitter.com/8KgpZgFRa9