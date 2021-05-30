　
烏克蘭駐泰大使陳屍麗貝島　死前嚴重嘔吐失去意識

▲▼ 烏克蘭駐泰大使安德烈比什塔（Andriy Beshta）30日陳屍於南部沙敦府「麗貝島」（Lipe Island）一處度假村內。（圖／翻攝自臉書／Посольство України в Таїланді/Embassy of Ukraine in the Kingdom of Thailand﻿）

▲烏克蘭駐泰大使安德烈比什塔。（圖／翻攝自臉書／Посольство України в Таїланді/Embassy of Ukraine in the Kingdom of Thailand﻿）

記者詹雅婷／綜合外電報導

烏克蘭駐泰大使安德烈比什塔（Andriy Beshta）30日陳屍於南部沙敦府「麗貝島」（Lipe Island）一處度假村內，當局現已證實此事。外傳案發現場並無遭入侵跡象，且死者也沒有受傷，初步推測可能是心臟問題所導致。

綜合美聯社等外媒報導，44歲的安德烈比什塔當時與家人們一同在度假村內，就在29日深夜23時左右，安德烈比什塔一如往常進入房間內休息，但到了30日凌晨約莫4時30分時，突然出現嚴重嘔吐等症狀並失去意識，隨後不久就過世。

死者兒子透露，安德烈比什塔倒下之前，感覺良好；警方推測，他的死可能與心臟問題有關。目前安德烈比什塔的遺體已被送往警察醫院，以便進行驗屍程序，釐清真正死因。

依據公開資料，安德烈比什塔自2016年起擔任烏克蘭駐泰大使，與妻子育有1個女兒及2個兒子。

Andriy Beshta東南亞要聞麗貝島烏克蘭泰國

