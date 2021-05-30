烏克蘭駐泰大使陳屍麗貝島　死前嚴重嘔吐失去意識

▲烏克蘭駐泰大使安德烈比什塔。（圖／翻攝自臉書／Посольство України в Таїланді/Embassy of Ukraine in the Kingdom of Thailand﻿）

記者詹雅婷／綜合外電報導

烏克蘭駐泰大使安德烈比什塔（Andriy Beshta）30日陳屍於南部沙敦府「麗貝島」（Lipe Island）一處度假村內，當局現已證實此事。外傳案發現場並無遭入侵跡象，且死者也沒有受傷，初步推測可能是心臟問題所導致。

綜合美聯社等外媒報導，44歲的安德烈比什塔當時與家人們一同在度假村內，就在29日深夜23時左右，安德烈比什塔一如往常進入房間內休息，但到了30日凌晨約莫4時30分時，突然出現嚴重嘔吐等症狀並失去意識，隨後不久就過世。

死者兒子透露，安德烈比什塔倒下之前，感覺良好；警方推測，他的死可能與心臟問題有關。目前安德烈比什塔的遺體已被送往警察醫院，以便進行驗屍程序，釐清真正死因。

依據公開資料，安德烈比什塔自2016年起擔任烏克蘭駐泰大使，與妻子育有1個女兒及2個兒子。

According to Thai media, Ambassador Andriy Beshta was on holiday on Koh Lipe in Satun. A witness said he had severe vomiting and then lost consciousness. He died at the scene. Police say that initial reports show no sign of foul play. The Governor of Satun will visit the island. https://t.co/hSNk8p9Cej