她「遭5人性剝削」畫面瘋傳！　警PO性虐片截圖懸賞抓人

▲被害人遭5人殘忍性虐，影片在網路上瘋傳。（圖／Assam Police）



記者王佩翊／編譯

印度網路上日前瘋傳一段無辜女子遭到4名不肖男性和1名女子輪番性侵、虐待的影片，從影片中可以看到嫌犯的手段十分慘忍，因此被警方盯上。儘管無法得知詳細犯案的時間與地點，阿薩姆邦警方在推特上公開影片中5名嫌犯的長相，並提供豐厚獎賞等待舉報。警方隨後也順利逮捕這5名嫌犯，而他們全都是來自孟加拉的非法移民。

These images are of 5 culprits who are seen brutally torturing & violating a young girl in a viral video.



The time or place of this incident is not clear.



Anyone with information regarding this crime or the criminals may please contact us. They will be rewarded handsomely. pic.twitter.com/ZnNjtK1jr6