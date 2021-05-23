　
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

駕駛不滿前車擋路怒開槍！6歲童中彈　死前哭喊：媽我肚子好痛

▲▼不滿前車擋路怒開槍　6歲童中彈亡。（圖／翻攝自推特／@Weinsteinlaw）

▲里歐斯（Aiden Leos）在後座中彈身亡。（圖／翻攝自推特／@Weinsteinlaw）

記者張方瑀／綜合報導

美國洛杉磯一名媽媽日前開車載著6歲兒子外出，行經55號公路時，疑似因為擋到後方車輛，後方車輛駕駛當場「路怒症」發作，加速超車後朝著他們的後車廂開了一槍。沒想到子彈竟直接打穿安全座椅，男童中彈血流不止，哭著和媽媽說「我肚子好痛」，緊急送醫後仍宣告不治。

綜合外媒報導，洛杉磯一名媽媽21日開車載著6歲兒子里歐斯（Aiden Leos）出門，當時里歐斯就坐在後座右方的安全座椅上。結果車子開到55號公路往北的Garden Grove 22號公路及Chapman Avenue路段時，疑似擋到後方白色轎車，駕駛飛速超車後，竟搖下車窗對著他們開了幾槍，接著加速逃逸。

里歐斯這時突然大聲哭著說，「媽媽我肚子好痛！」媽媽緊急停車後才發現，子彈打中安全座椅的椅背，直接貫穿里歐斯背部。此時有路過的休假員警立刻前來給予協助，但緊急送醫後里歐斯仍宣告不治。

里歐斯的姐姐出面接受媒體訪問時表示，當時鮮血不斷從里歐斯的傷口冒出，媽媽急著將他從椅子上抱下來，衣服也沾滿血，「他不斷說著媽媽我肚子好痛，然後臉色逐漸發青，救護車這時候趕來，這是我媽媽看到我弟的最後一眼。」

目前警方正在積極調閱監視器進行調查，據了解當時白色車上坐著一男一女，他們也鼓勵民眾提供行車紀錄器幫忙抓住嫌犯。另外依據美國槍枝暴力檔案（Gun Violence Archive）網站數據，今年美國已經有119名11歲以下的兒童死於槍枝暴力。

居家防疫宅起來！Apple iPad 8金色特價只要9990元

陸馬拉松21人亡！　連知名「神級選手」也罹難

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。

美國才於今年5月批准12至15歲兒童與青少年施打新冠疫苗，沒想到近日該國疾病管制暨預防中心（CDC）卻陸續接獲數十例報告顯示，極少數青少年在接種後出現心肌炎的症狀，目前仍未釐清其與疫苗的因果關係。

路怒症槍枝暴力洛杉磯北美要聞

