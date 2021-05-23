駕駛不滿前車擋路怒開槍！6歲童中彈　死前哭喊：媽我肚子好痛

▲里歐斯（Aiden Leos）在後座中彈身亡。（圖／翻攝自推特／@Weinsteinlaw）



記者張方瑀／綜合報導

美國洛杉磯一名媽媽日前開車載著6歲兒子外出，行經55號公路時，疑似因為擋到後方車輛，後方車輛駕駛當場「路怒症」發作，加速超車後朝著他們的後車廂開了一槍。沒想到子彈竟直接打穿安全座椅，男童中彈血流不止，哭著和媽媽說「我肚子好痛」，緊急送醫後仍宣告不治。

綜合外媒報導，洛杉磯一名媽媽21日開車載著6歲兒子里歐斯（Aiden Leos）出門，當時里歐斯就坐在後座右方的安全座椅上。結果車子開到55號公路往北的Garden Grove 22號公路及Chapman Avenue路段時，疑似擋到後方白色轎車，駕駛飛速超車後，竟搖下車窗對著他們開了幾槍，接著加速逃逸。

Memorial grows for a six year old boy killed in a road rage freeway shooting. Suspect shot through the back of the car and the bullet hit a 6 year-old boy and killed him. The community mourns as the media continues to cover this story. #RoadRageShooting #AidenLeos #PrayForFamily pic.twitter.com/FBqNcCAcor

里歐斯這時突然大聲哭著說，「媽媽我肚子好痛！」媽媽緊急停車後才發現，子彈打中安全座椅的椅背，直接貫穿里歐斯背部。此時有路過的休假員警立刻前來給予協助，但緊急送醫後里歐斯仍宣告不治。

After 6-year-old Aiden Leos was fatally shot while riding in a car with his mom on the 55 Freeway in Orange, his heartbroken sister spoke about the tragic loss. Family and police are urging the public to come forward with any information to help them track down the shooter. pic.twitter.com/B8cXrknGdk