　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

快訊／「規模5.8強震」夜襲智利近海猛搖！　路燈狂閃後停電

▲▼國際最新消息快訊圖。

記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導

美國地質調查局（USGS）最新消息指出，智利當地時間2日凌晨2時57分（台灣時間下午2時57分）發生規模5.8強震，震央位於港口城市科金博西南方13公里處近海（南緯30.143度，西經71.578度），震源深度約30.7公里，暫無海嘯警報。當地網友在推特上表示，科金博大區首府拉塞雷納部分地區在大地震後停電。

USGS及歐洲地中海地震中心（EMSC）第一時間測得規模6.0，現已下修至5.8。

ET快訊
案1134去過「光復北路7-11」　小七證實：門市暫停營業消
案1136永和吃飯1小時！直擊店家現況曝光　民眾驚：怎麼了
2本土足跡遍佈雙北　北捷、公車、餐廳「緊急連夜消毒」
2本土搭北捷、3班公車足跡遍布雙北　侯友宜緊急召開應變會議

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

佛奇為印度獻妙計！效仿中國3招阻疫情　「立即封國」可迅速見效

美才啟動撤軍！阿富汗首都油罐車連環爆　基地被塔利班佔領17死

女友床戰高帥男！他鏡頭前目睹「交疊激情片」　當場綠炸超崩潰

美智庫：中國可能武力攻台　奪取台灣半導體產業

男友驟逝！正妹7年後驚見「他復活PO文狂放閃」　新歡竟是男的

快訊／「規模5.8強震」夜襲智利近海猛搖！　路燈狂閃後停電

陳時中：染疫死亡台幹「曾打1劑科興疫苗」！中國疫苗效力早受質疑

援助醫療物資！　路透：台灣、印度因「對中反感」關係密切

美賭場槍擊已2死1傷　「現場連開20槍↑」至少7人中彈！嫌遭擊斃

東奧聖火傳遞又爆疫情　鹿兒島「6交管人員確診」創首例

祖孫吵架...阿嬤悲喊：原諒你快出來　桃園死亡車禍18歲失蹤男找到了！

帥一下也不行！洗車「衰遇三寶」　倒退嚕連撞2次...網笑：萬中選一

76行者燒烤店聚餐「隔壁桌認出」 民眾、店家搶幫買單！5634元付光

桃園平鎮18歲騎士「雙載闖紅燈」　慘遭小黃撞飛墜水圳...1死1失蹤

追嫌犯10km後他棄車逃險撞民宅　勇警跳上駕駛座急剎車阻悲劇！

飼主無聊把虎斑貓染成綠貓解悶 救援後「來不及迎新家」不治亡

改造中性女生！穿長裙＋畫全妝　跟男生約會超鬧行為讓他想回家

撞擊畫面曝！女高中生被公車輾斃　國二妹痛哭...司機赴靈堂鞠躬道歉

吳慷仁在看！邵雨薇甜牽林柏宏喊「老公」　當嘉賓自肥還打廣告...她：很賤欸～

緊急CPR救回昏倒咖啡店闆娘！　帥氣鮮肉男客是「警專海巡生」

佛奇為印度獻妙計！效仿中國3招阻疫情　「立即封國」可迅速見效

美才啟動撤軍！阿富汗首都油罐車連環爆　基地被塔利班佔領17死

女友床戰高帥男！他鏡頭前目睹「交疊激情片」　當場綠炸超崩潰

美智庫：中國可能武力攻台　奪取台灣半導體產業

男友驟逝！正妹7年後驚見「他復活PO文狂放閃」　新歡竟是男的

快訊／「規模5.8強震」夜襲智利近海猛搖！　路燈狂閃後停電

陳時中：染疫死亡台幹「曾打1劑科興疫苗」！中國疫苗效力早受質疑

援助醫療物資！　路透：台灣、印度因「對中反感」關係密切

美賭場槍擊已2死1傷　「現場連開20槍↑」至少7人中彈！嫌遭擊斃

東奧聖火傳遞又爆疫情　鹿兒島「6交管人員確診」創首例

Selina母親節喜收鑽錶！　認了孤枕難眠最想念這床伴

詹子賢致勝轟！鄭凱文MVP止先發3連敗　兄弟4比0龍收2連勝

橡皮艇「一桶油」福建直達台中港　陸男：靠iPhone指南針引導

東奧中華體操男子成隊將公布　李智凱、唐嘉鴻調整佳

佛奇為印度獻妙計！效仿中國3招阻疫情　「立即封國」可迅速見效

美才啟動撤軍！阿富汗首都油罐車連環爆　基地被塔利班佔領17死

台南安平傳3竊案！住戶驚見黑衣賊「詭躲陽台」…下秒飛身落跑

女友床戰高帥男！他鏡頭前目睹「交疊激情片」　當場綠炸超崩潰

四雙「平價版」馬汀鞋不買捶心肝！顯高顯瘦、永不過時通通2千有找

一咬開就噴汁！高雄療癒系蒸餃湯包　皮薄內餡紮實蔥香味爆表

正妹空姐超商領包裹　店員搭訕「確認末3碼」笑翻

國際熱門新聞

父母衝夏威夷旅行　兒染疫病逝

快訊／印度疫情惡化　首名台幹亡

印度火葬場外野狗狂啃屍體　他臉被吃掉

科學家3月就警告快封城！莫迪不聽勸害慘印度

台幹接種科興後仍染疫死　中國疫苗受質疑

北韓指揮家慘淪肉醬！連開90槍後裝麻袋

研究：「地表最大面積物體」導致地軸傾角改變

別再用手機看謎片！病毒正從色情網站侵入中

解放軍艦基隆外海現蹤！　台日雙艦聯合跟監

想騎手扶梯！他12m高空重摔影片曝光

股神！他借1萬多炒股　滾出千億身價

困海上12天！「辣媽用母乳」救16人：每天吸10秒

出現超級免疫者！抗體狂增　感染9個月仍免疫

泰王子遭爆「發展遲緩」恐成阿斗國王

更多熱門

相關新聞

日外海強震規模上修6.8　新幹線停駛5小時

日外海強震規模上修6.8　新幹線停駛5小時

日本宮城縣外海今天發生規模6.8地震，一度造成東北新幹線及山形新幹線全線停駛，前者已於停駛後約5小時全線復駛；後者預計到日本時間下午4時可恢復全線通車。

日本6.6強震狂晃30秒　至少3傷

日本6.6強震狂晃30秒　至少3傷

日東北外海規模6.6地震　部分新幹線停駛

日東北外海規模6.6地震　部分新幹線停駛

即／台灣東南海域規模4.6地震　最大震度4級

即／台灣東南海域規模4.6地震　最大震度4級

花蓮清晨規模3.9地震　最大震度4級

花蓮清晨規模3.9地震　最大震度4級

關鍵字：

智利地震

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

姊弟同日離世　台中沙鹿今晚送肉粽路線曝

剛交屋！鄰居「客變大門向外開」擋住3/4出口

中油的油比較純？　網推1關鍵：真的有差

連千毅曝追薔薔「夜店請小弟排2排歡迎」

2機師已重症　諾富特飯店3大破口

現在去印度「月薪變年薪」　網熱議該衝嗎

少了一個0！三星S21手機3000元有找　全國電子疑標錯價

泱泱IG帳號無預警被刪！

60歲爸抽屜藏壯陽藥！女兒驚抓包「夜夜極樂幫傭」

女學霸「被輾2次身亡」　乘客還原真相！

「易致災梅雨季」來了！2波鋒面接力時間曝　全台有雨

新冠本土+4「個案足跡」曝光！

網紅巨乳透視裝　孩子路過看傻眼

嚇死！看韓劇要關15年　北韓1萬學生火速自首

朋友妻進單身男帳篷！她目睹苦忍1個月：該說嗎？

更多

最夯影音

更多
祖孫吵架...阿嬤悲喊：原諒你快出來　桃園死亡車禍18歲失蹤男找到了！

祖孫吵架...阿嬤悲喊：原諒你快出來　桃園死亡車禍18歲失蹤男找到了！
帥一下也不行！洗車「衰遇三寶」　倒退嚕連撞2次...網笑：萬中選一

帥一下也不行！洗車「衰遇三寶」　倒退嚕連撞2次...網笑：萬中選一

76行者燒烤店聚餐「隔壁桌認出」 民眾、店家搶幫買單！5634元付光

76行者燒烤店聚餐「隔壁桌認出」 民眾、店家搶幫買單！5634元付光

桃園平鎮18歲騎士「雙載闖紅燈」　慘遭小黃撞飛墜水圳...1死1失蹤

桃園平鎮18歲騎士「雙載闖紅燈」　慘遭小黃撞飛墜水圳...1死1失蹤

追嫌犯10km後他棄車逃險撞民宅　勇警跳上駕駛座急剎車阻悲劇！

追嫌犯10km後他棄車逃險撞民宅　勇警跳上駕駛座急剎車阻悲劇！

熱門快報

全球瘋奧運！四年一度地表上最強體育賽事看這裡

全球瘋奧運！四年一度地表上最強體育賽事看這裡

2020東京奧運議題看這裡！
最即時！最多元！最豐富！

大型廚藝選秀節目《料理之王2》 即將開戰！！

大型廚藝選秀節目《料理之王2》 即將開戰！！

5/14起每週五晚間9點 鎖定《ETtoday新聞雲》。殘酷賽制全面升級，誰能奪下最終王位！？

新聞雲APP要你隨便花

新聞雲APP要你隨便花

2020年尾神加碼！看新聞送購物金和咖啡，再讓你用東森幣瞄準萬元獎品！

東森寵物險

東森寵物險

毛孩健保 寵物雲唯一推薦 不限醫療次數 免自負額 汪喵星人嚴選寵物險

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

東森寵物雲毛毛商城免運中

東森寵物雲毛毛商城免運中

【一日限時免運】東森寵物雲毛毛商城4/1好康大放送，真心不騙要買要快！

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面