快訊／天災襲印度！6.0淺層地震狂晃　「磚牆裂開塌了」民眾荒逃

▲ 強震導致磚牆從中裂開倒塌。（圖／翻攝自推特／@DrMehulChoksi）

記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導

歐洲地中海地震中心（EMSC）最新消息指出，印度東北部阿薩姆邦當地時間28日上午7時51分（台灣時間10時21分）發生規模6.0地震，震央位於古瓦哈提市東北方97公里處（北緯26.85度，東經92.38度），震源深度40公里，屬淺層地震，未發布海嘯警報。

EMSC及中國地震台網最初觀測到地震規模6.2，現已下修至6.0。據民眾上傳推特的影片，地震當時天花板上的吊扇不斷搖晃。當地記者分享的畫面顯示，一處店家前方整排地磚被震碎，一旁還有一群逃到戶外的民眾。

This is the first visual of the after-effects of the massive Earthquake in Assam. pic.twitter.com/dPYyKsSsXm

Another calamity in these tough times. #Earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 on #RichterScale hits #Sonitpur, #Assam. The devastation of several buildings and other infrastructure seen in several places. pic.twitter.com/otwu7I0LFS