快訊／天災襲印度！6.0淺層地震狂晃　「磚牆裂開塌了」民眾荒逃

▲▼ 印度規模6.0強震。（圖／翻攝自推特／@DrMehulChoksi）

▲ 強震導致磚牆從中裂開倒塌。（圖／翻攝自推特／@DrMehulChoksi）

記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導

歐洲地中海地震中心（EMSC）最新消息指出，印度東北部阿薩姆邦當地時間28日上午7時51分（台灣時間10時21分）發生規模6.0地震，震央位於古瓦哈提市東北方97公里處（北緯26.85度，東經92.38度），震源深度40公里，屬淺層地震，未發布海嘯警報。

EMSC及中國地震台網最初觀測到地震規模6.2，現已下修至6.0。據民眾上傳推特的影片，地震當時天花板上的吊扇不斷搖晃。當地記者分享的畫面顯示，一處店家前方整排地磚被震碎，一旁還有一群逃到戶外的民眾。

母親病逝無車載！兒子女婿用機車運屍　「夾屍三貼」20km送火葬場

印度「實際染疫」恐達5億人！檢測量能不足　確診數或遭低估30倍

色叔酒後想性侵20歲姪女　醒來發現被她男友「斬斷生殖器」餵豬

台日友好！安倍晉三臉書爽曬「台灣鳳梨」...力挺：真的超好吃

台海情勢「好壞參半」　美智庫：解放軍若失算將招致災難

達爾文抓交替？網紅雙尬吊挖土機淪「人肉鐘擺」　頭骨碎裂險慘死

快訊／天災襲印度！6.0淺層地震狂晃　「磚牆裂開塌了」民眾荒逃

印度疫情升溫主因曝！民眾擠爆醫院加劇感染　WHO：只有15%人需要

白宮前國安顧問：台海處於「極度危險」時刻　北京冬奧後將是關鍵

印度單日逾36萬確診3200死「雙雙破新高」！　火葬場超載急加開

相關新聞

蔡英文發聲提供印度防疫物資　台灣首批製氧機本週出發

蔡英文發聲提供印度防疫物資　台灣首批製氧機本週出發

新冠肺炎疫情肆虐全球，印度新增確診屢創新高，總統蔡英文透過推特發聲，「台灣在這個困難時期與印度站在一起，我們隨時提供幫助。」對此，外交部次長曹立傑28日表示，外交部已經向印度政府表達將儘速提供所需的醫療物資，首批製氧機在這個禮拜之內就會出發，將透過華航的貨機送往印度，而且不會只協助這一次，會長期繼續下去。

印度疫情升溫主因曝！民眾擠爆醫院加劇感染

印度疫情升溫主因曝！民眾擠爆醫院加劇感染

印度雙破新高！　單日逾36萬確診3200死

印度雙破新高！　單日逾36萬確診3200死

台東4小時連6震！ 深度極淺5公里　高雄最大震度4級

台東4小時連6震！ 深度極淺5公里　高雄最大震度4級

印度陷「全國火葬場」　寶萊塢明星國外爽被批

印度陷「全國火葬場」　寶萊塢明星國外爽被批

