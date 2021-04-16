　
快訊／美FedEx爆槍擊至少5死多人傷　警出動應對「大規模傷亡」

▲▼國際最新消息快訊圖。

記者詹雅婷／綜合外電報導

美國城市印第安納波利斯（Indianapolis）的聯邦快遞（FedEx）機構15日當地晚間11時左右驚傳槍擊案，造成至少5人死亡。現已知案發現場為FedEx規模第2大物流中心，外傳當時可能有2名槍手在場，1人在建築物外、1人在建築物內，據警方最新說法，1名嫌犯已死亡，已無立即危險。

美媒CNN引述印第安納波利斯市警察局發言人庫克（Genae Cook）說法指出，事發地點位在印第安納波利斯市米拉貝爾路8951號的聯邦快遞機構，當地警方現已動員處理「大規模傷亡情況」，多名警力趕抵現場，但相關細節仍有待確認，已知部分道路一度雙向封閉。

另據推特「Intel Point ALERTS」最新消息，這起槍擊案至少奪走5條人命，另有多人受傷，所幸傷勢並未危及性命，外傳有80人至90人在案發現場藏身躲避。傷者現已被送往附近醫院接受治療，但確切死傷人數及傷者傷勢嚴重程度仍有待官方公布。

▼Podcast《宇宙人外信》中英日韓四聲道聊時事

快訊／美FedEx爆槍擊至少5死多人傷　警出動應對「大規模傷亡」

