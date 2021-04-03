太魯閣號出軌50死！　美國務院致哀：願提供「一切可能援助」

▲太魯閣號408次出軌事故現場，事故列車正在進行移除作業。（圖／記者陳煥丞攝）

文／中央社記者江今葉華盛頓2日專電

台鐵發生重大意外事故，造成50人不幸罹難。美國國務院今天表達深切哀悼與慰問，期望台灣能在此一困難時刻得到平安與慰藉，並表示願提供援助。

During today’s telephonic press briefing, @StateDeputySpox offered condolences to all those affected by the train derailment in Taiwan, called for the release of all U.S. citizens wrongfully detained in Iran, and provided an update on Burma. Read more: https://t.co/eMQSlRZrUu — Department of State (@StateDept) April 2, 2021

美國國務院副發言人波特（Jalina Porter）今天在電話記者會上一開始，即向這起不幸事故表達哀悼之意。她表示，對這起出軌事故的死難者深感難過，也向所有受到影響的民眾致以最深切的慰問。

她並表示，美國已準備好隨時提供一切可能的援助，也正與當局密切聯繫，確定是否有美國公民受到影響。波特也期望在此一艱難時刻，台灣能得到和平與慰藉。

We are deeply saddened by the loss of life and casualties caused by the train derailment in Taiwan. We extend our deepest condolences to all those affected, and we wish Taiwan peace and comfort during this difficult time. — EAP Bureau (@USAsiaPacific) April 2, 2021

美國國務院東亞暨太平洋事務局（EAP）也同時透過推特致哀。推文指出，對於台灣火車出軌造成人員傷亡深感悲痛，對所有受到影響的人致上深切哀悼，也祝願台灣在這一艱難時刻能得到平安與慰藉。

I was saddened to hear of the loss of life from today’s tragic train derailment in Taiwan. My sincere condolences are with the victims, families, and communities impacted. @MOFA_Taiwan @TECRO_USA — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) April 2, 2021

My prayers today are with the victims of this terrible accident—the people who lost their lives, those injured, and their families. I express my deepest sympathy to my friends, the people of Taiwan https://t.co/x9AxmMRXY6 — Rep. John Curtis (@RepJohnCurtis) April 2, 2021

共和黨籍參議員布萊克本（Marsha Blackburn）也透過推特表示，在聽到台灣悲慘的火車出軌造成生命損失感到十分難過，並對受害者、家人與造成的影響表示誠摯哀悼。

共和黨籍眾議員匡希恆（John Curtis）也推文表示，為這起可怕事故的死難者與家屬祈禱，並向友人與台灣民眾表達最深切的慰問。

►《宇宙人外信》中英日韓四聲道聊時事

