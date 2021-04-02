天外飛鹿「衝破擋風玻璃」上校車　奇蹟無傷片曝！學生被壓醒傻眼

▲美國維州一頭鹿撞破高中校車的擋風玻璃，幸好最後平安無事。（圖／翻攝自Facebook／Powhatan Community Forum）
記者吳美依／綜合報導
美國維吉尼亞州1日發生驚險事件。波瓦坦高中（Powhatan High school）校車上午6時左右正駛往學校，卻差點撞上一頭鹿。這頭動物及時跳了起來，但猛然撞破擋風玻璃，重壓在一名睡覺的學生身上，雖然飽受驚嚇，卻奇蹟似地毫髮無傷，並且跌跌撞撞地下車。
根據監視器畫面，那頭鹿「飛」入校車後，直接摔在第一排座位的學生身上，不僅把打瞌睡的孩童「壓醒」，也讓司機和全車乘客全都嚇了一跳。牠三番兩次試圖站起來，卻因為太過驚嚇而頻頻摔倒，最後終於連滾帶爬地從司機打開的自動門離去。
司機又往前行駛一小段路，才把巴士停在路邊，而全車學生都已驚醒，熱切討論剛才究竟發生什麼事。幸好，一名好心男子走上前來表示，那頭鹿「完全沒有受傷，現在還在後面的田野上奔跑著」。
《里士滿時報》報導，當地交通官員巴特利特（Brian Bartlett）表示，司機行駛到一半，發現有一頭鹿跑到道路前方，他成功避開那頭動物，卻沒發現另一隻緊跟在後的鹿，差點發生意外，但「就在巴士撞上來之際，那頭鹿立刻跳了起來」。他大讚司機十分冷靜，處理得宜，並補充提到，整起事件沒有造成任何傷亡，只有擋風玻璃和雨刷壞掉。
Powhatan school bus vs. deer – deer wins
EDITOR'S NOTE: The video does contain some profanity. BREAKING NEWS: Powhatan school bus vs. deer – deer wins By Laura McFarland Editor POWHATAN – A Powhatan County Public School bus had a run in with a deer on its early morning April 1 run and – no joke – the bus may have gotten the worst of the encounter. A Powhatan school bus driver was heading toward Powhatan High School with his full load of students when a deer came through the windshield at 6:07 a.m. on Old Buckingham Road. No one was injured in the accident, which can be seen in a video released by the school division. The driver, who did not want to be identified, reported that while traveling down Old Buckingham Road, he had one deer come out in front of him and missed being hit but a second followed right after, according to Brian Bartlett, interim director of transportation. “The bus hit it and it rolled up the hood of the bus and through the windshield. The deer jumped up at about the time the bus hit it,” Bartlett said. In the video, the deer can be seen coming through the windshield and landing on a student in the front right seat, who was crouched over possibly sleeping. It takes the driver about 10 seconds to get the still moving bus at a safe place to stop and open the doors so the deer can escape. During that time, the frightened deer can be seen and heard moving around frantically. But when the driver opens the doors, it is able to get up and run away. The driver then pulls the bus over fully to report the accident while students can be heard yelling in disbelief in the background. About a minute later, a man walks to the open bus doors and says, “The deer was not injured at all. He is still running across the field back there.” Bartlett said he had been driving a different route and was finished, so he was able to come and pick up the students to take them to school. The students were checked out and nobody was injured in the accident, said Larry Johns, assistant superintendent for finance, business operations, transportation, and food services. Bartlett praised the school bus driver for how he handled the situation calmly and safely. “He did very well. He was able to get the bus off to the side of the road safely, turned the four ways on while the bus was moving, and did all of this while the deer was still in the floor of the bus kicking all around,” Bartlett said. “He did a very good job at keeping the bus safe and keeping the kids on the bus safe.” Bartlett added that the only damage to the school bus was a damaged windshield and windshield wiper. Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com. Video courtesy of Powhatan County Public Schools由 Powhatan Today Newspaper 發佈於 2021年4月1日 星期四
