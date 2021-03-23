　
快訊／美科羅拉多州賣場「步槍手開火」！　特警隊和大批警力進駐

記者張靖榕／綜合外電報導

美國科羅拉多州警方獲報，圓石市的「King Soopers」百貨內有一名正在行動中的槍手，並派遣大量員警和特別警隊趕往現場。

▲▼美科羅拉多州賣場「長槍手現身」！　特警隊和大批警力進駐。（圖／翻攝推特「@Brookaitken」）

▲現場民眾拍下警隊圍困槍手畫面。（圖／翻攝推特「@Brookaitken」）

一名執法人員接受「ABC News」訪問指出，大量員警獲報有人在該間百貨外的空曠停車場上開槍，立即趕往現場後遭遇槍手，對方直接朝他們開火。

消息指出，該名槍手持有的是長槍，並非手槍。目前回報多名人員受傷，但目前尚無進一步消息。多個執法機關人員盡速趕至現場，包括特種武器和戰術部隊（SWAT team）。

在現場附近的目擊者錄下現場畫面，警方正對著被圍困在百貨內的槍手喊話，要對方走出來放下武器並投降。

