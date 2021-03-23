快訊／美科羅拉多州賣場「步槍手開火」！　特警隊和大批警力進駐

記者張靖榕／綜合外電報導

美國科羅拉多州警方獲報，圓石市的「King Soopers」百貨內有一名正在行動中的槍手，並派遣大量員警和特別警隊趕往現場。

▲現場民眾拍下警隊圍困槍手畫面。（圖／翻攝推特「@Brookaitken」）

一名執法人員接受「ABC News」訪問指出，大量員警獲報有人在該間百貨外的空曠停車場上開槍，立即趕往現場後遭遇槍手，對方直接朝他們開火。

An "active shooter" has been reported at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.



There are reports of injuries, but no further details are currently available. https://t.co/OHzyyLKiCo pic.twitter.com/yF3H2NzT6Y