快訊／美科羅拉多州賣場「步槍手開火」！　特警隊和大批警力進駐

Police have king Soopers surrounded- multiple shooters inside #bouldershooting #kingSoopers @9NEWS #breaking news #bouldercolorado stay out of the area! @cnnbrk @dailycamera #911 pic.twitter.com/4ib9BRboQv— Brook Aitken Cinematographer (@Brookaitken) March 22, 2021
記者張靖榕／綜合外電報導
美國科羅拉多州警方獲報，圓石市的「King Soopers」百貨內有一名正在行動中的槍手，並派遣大量員警和特別警隊趕往現場。
▲現場民眾拍下警隊圍困槍手畫面。（圖／翻攝推特「@Brookaitken」）
一名執法人員接受「ABC News」訪問指出，大量員警獲報有人在該間百貨外的空曠停車場上開槍，立即趕往現場後遭遇槍手，對方直接朝他們開火。
HAPPENING NOW: massive law enforcement surrounding King Soopers on table Mesa Road in Boulder following a shooting @CPRNews pic.twitter.com/x6dFPVQYCp— Hart W. Van Denburg (@hartoutwest) March 22, 2021
An "active shooter" has been reported at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.— ABC News (@ABC) March 22, 2021
There are reports of injuries, but no further details are currently available. https://t.co/OHzyyLKiCo pic.twitter.com/yF3H2NzT6Y
消息指出，該名槍手持有的是長槍，並非手槍。目前回報多名人員受傷，但目前尚無進一步消息。多個執法機關人員盡速趕至現場，包括特種武器和戰術部隊（SWAT team）。
在現場附近的目擊者錄下現場畫面，警方正對著被圍困在百貨內的槍手喊話，要對方走出來放下武器並投降。
