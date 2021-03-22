　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

大象「怒吼追人」驚悚片曝！他抱2歲女兒闖欄舍　為自拍險被踩死

記者吳美依／綜合報導

美國加州25歲男子約瑟（Jose Navarrete）與家人前往聖地牙哥動物園參觀，他為了與非洲象自拍，竟抱著年僅2歲的女兒擅闖欄舍，差點被一邊怒吼、一邊全速衝來的公象踩死。雖然最後沒有釀成任何傷亡，但驚險過程全被目擊者拍攝下來。

影片中，約瑟聽見眾人驚恐大喊「小心」才轉身看，驚覺公象朝自己衝來，嚇得拔腿就跑，甚至一度把女兒扔在草地上，導致孩子嚎啕大哭。父女倆順利回到圍欄外後，大象立刻發出怒吼。

▲美國加州一名男子抱著2歲女兒擅闖動物園欄舍，差點被大象踩死。（圖／翻攝自Facebook／Abbie Alford）

▲美國加州一名男子抱著2歲女兒擅闖動物園欄舍，差點被大象踩死。（圖／翻攝自Facebook／Abbie Alford）

目擊者馬修（Matthew Passiglia）回憶，公象很快就注意到人類闖入，「牠仰頭並把象鼻伸向天空，接著朝向他們跑去」。他提到，遊客們一開始全都愣住了，但意識到事態不妙，立刻歇斯底里地哀求約瑟趕快出來。

遊客蘿莉（Lori Ortale）表示，她聽見一名女子大喊「約瑟，停下來！」接著就看見男子闖入大象欄舍，根本來不及阻止。另一名目擊者傑克（Jake Ortale）說，約瑟「及時看見大象正要衝過來，真是謝天謝地」。

動物園管理部門證實大象沒有受傷，而2歲女娃也平安無事，目前交由母親照顧。但是，約瑟被指控觸犯危害兒童罪，已經被警方逮捕，保釋金為10萬美元（大約新台幣284萬元），預計30日出庭受審。

How traumatizing this must have been for the child and the elephant. San Diego police say 25-year-old Manuel Jose Navarrete wanted to take a picture with his 2-year-old in the elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo on Friday. You can see when the elephant charges, he throws the toddler under the fence. PEOPLE, these pictures are not worth your life, your child’s life and respect the animals. BTW the father was jailed and faces charges of child endangerment.

Abbie Alford 發佈於 2021年3月20日 星期六

聽Podcast掌握國際局勢

Apple Watch S6特價快衝！不用抬手也能看清錶面　監測血氧超方便

ET快訊
薔薔直播沒穿bra「胸前兩點」走光　鳳梨起生理反應被抓包
貝童彤婚禮「歷代親子台哥哥姐姐」都來了　20人壯觀合照
F-5E「求救無線電」曝！　同僚機急喊：飛機碰撞跳傘
快訊／F-5E墜海　羅尚樺、潘穎諄總飛行時數曝
快訊／2架F-5E擦撞原因曝光　調整隊形沒聽到無線電呼叫

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

美國研究：新冠肺炎「就是從湖北開始」　市場傳播釀成完美風暴

2021「日本小姐」出爐！22歲關西女大生摘后冠　父親是競艇界傳奇名將

大象「怒吼追人」驚悚片曝！他抱2歲女兒闖欄舍　為自拍險被踩死

文在寅明接種AZ疫苗！籲全民「別懷疑」乖乖接種　11月達群體免疫

吞4包鹽拿5.9萬獎金！　網紅大口塞完「表情逐漸失控」吸150萬讚

剛果大選開票中...　總統候選人「染疫病逝」醫療專機

老公送緊身裙要她減肥！人妻「回送1禮」神反擊　網跪：這招太絕

緬甸政變升至250死！歐盟再祭11人制裁　下波目標為「軍方企業」

挺台！帛琉總統不甩北京：沒人可以要求我們中斷這段關係

「日間火球」劃過上空　驚天聲爆響徹英國

上班壓力大？桃園憤怒屋任你宣洩　網紅「砸爛音響、電視」直呼爽到爆

真的只想回家！《創造營》利路修厭世到爆紅　求「不要再為我投票」鄧超：就這麼狂

貝童彤結婚2年帥老公曝光「出道處女秀」　婚宴砸200萬..Howard笑：沒意外就這麼一次XD

哈士奇闖禍！扯斷繩暴衝大馬路　騎士摔車求償4萬...飼主：很無奈

台中20歲男遭撞亡！警受訪口誤　父控訴誤導大眾：求行車紀錄器

福原愛仍稱江宏傑「丈夫」　2聲明見「相同關鍵」...網：真的回不去了

誰也不讓誰！BMW狂打方向燈　 賓士緊咬前車「不給插」網：幼稚

若台灣戰爭...邱國正含淚交代兒「在家等或去戰場找你老爸屍體」

荒唐！中山區尿尿哥「電梯裡解放」　睡管理室當家...誇張行徑全家崩潰

作賊喊捉賊？逃票女控站務員扯髮　畫面曝反打臉！北捷怒罰7500元

美國研究：新冠肺炎「就是從湖北開始」　市場傳播釀成完美風暴

2021「日本小姐」出爐！22歲關西女大生摘后冠　父親是競艇界傳奇名將

大象「怒吼追人」驚悚片曝！他抱2歲女兒闖欄舍　為自拍險被踩死

文在寅明接種AZ疫苗！籲全民「別懷疑」乖乖接種　11月達群體免疫

吞4包鹽拿5.9萬獎金！　網紅大口塞完「表情逐漸失控」吸150萬讚

剛果大選開票中...　總統候選人「染疫病逝」醫療專機

老公送緊身裙要她減肥！人妻「回送1禮」神反擊　網跪：這招太絕

緬甸政變升至250死！歐盟再祭11人制裁　下波目標為「軍方企業」

挺台！帛琉總統不甩北京：沒人可以要求我們中斷這段關係

「日間火球」劃過上空　驚天聲爆響徹英國

「陽光上尉」潘穎諄仍失蹤！　國軍黑夜搜救畫面曝光

蔡閨自曝遭4病纏身！　回憶發作瞬間「就像布娃娃」：真的好痛苦

欠8百元不還還遭疑偷錢　美髮店員工揪顧客夫妻拘禁女同事毆打

目睹同學遭潑水、丟鞋　女團成員嘆：非常後悔沒有阻止！

GAI被傳吸毒！　公司找到爆料者「發現驚人真相」怒報警：網路暴力

殉職飛官母曾哭「F-5E遲早出事」！軍方喊3年汰換　復飛5個月又墜機

雨神通過！最後一波冷氣團10°C低溫+強風　「水彈來襲」灌台灣心臟

開車、久坐的越早死！醫曝自殺式作息「死亡率增50%」　癌症近了

空軍擴大「天安特檢」　除警戒機、作戰機外　全部機種停飛

96萬隻雌平腹小蜂來了！荔枝椿象天敵替代人力　專吸蟲卵養分　

台中妹像癡漢一直看妹妹頭女警　原來是女模級警花

國際熱門新聞

住院遭男護硬上　她手寫哭揭恐怖過程

正妹「下面長肉色一根」百萬網友嗨了

全球「最會偷吃」竟是亞洲這1國

網紅為5.9萬吞4包鹽狂吸150萬讚

越南傳奇女狙擊手　蹲著如廁漏餡

中國「一拳超人」UFC首吞敗仗！第一回合被KO

7歲女面前遭槍殺！　足球流氓當街慘死

冰島20天地震4萬次　日夜都在搖

受夠染疫後遺症折磨！美知名連鎖餐廳創辦人自盡亡

有潛在危險！小行星將飛掠地球　凌晨最接近

裸女闖入砸石攻擊　主播當眾歪吼慘叫

奧運衝浪女將　下水訓練被閃電劈死

男人「超性奮」！4個小動作性感破表

漁夫捕到巨鰻「大海怪」！氣氛瞬間凝結

更多熱門

相關新聞

北韓企業家慘被美國FBI羈押！

北韓企業家慘被美國FBI羈押！

美國聯邦調查局（FBI）指控來自北韓（朝鮮）的企業家文哲明（문철명，音譯）涉嫌成立空頭公司洗錢、將酒與鐘錶等奢侈品運送進北韓，違反制裁政策，馬來西亞當局於是依照請求將文哲明逮捕後引渡至美國，引來北韓發表聲明宣布與馬國斷交。最新消息指出，文哲明已於當地時間20日被美國FBI羈押。

美秘密文件曝UFO「超越人類技術」輕鬆突破音障

美秘密文件曝UFO「超越人類技術」輕鬆突破音障

川普將推社群平台　重新定義遊戲

川普將推社群平台　重新定義遊戲

正妹「下面長肉色一根」百萬網友嗨了

正妹「下面長肉色一根」百萬網友嗨了

42m瀑布自拍　她腳滑「友急拉」兩人墜亡

42m瀑布自拍　她腳滑「友急拉」兩人墜亡

關鍵字：

北美要聞大象動物園自拍死亡自拍

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

醫科男「鮭魚之夢」傳遭壽司郎黑名單

鳳梨遇上薔薔也崩潰！直播脫衣：被搞到好熱

131萬聘金拿13萬回禮　準新娘怒報警

《黑澀會》美眉「嘲笑別人本名」遭封殺！

即／桃園中原大學大四生墜樓亡！

星巴克3／22起連續5天買一送一！

影／Albee當貝童彤伴娘穿超仙！

獨／張鮭魚之夢曝上課慘狀：被譏笑、老師要他回家

老闆生氣了！為吃免費改鮭魚「一律開除」

Lulu「東湖市場買衣服」沒被認出！

即／雲林小學疑群聚感染　上百童不適

「張鮭魚之夢」真要哭了！律師曝殘酷法條打臉

快訊／中尉羅尚樺尋獲　失去生命跡象

反骨正妹被酸民罵哭　酷炫怒截圖開告

交往7天就嘿咻14歲小女友　高中男全部認罪下場很慘

更多

最夯影音

更多
上班壓力大？桃園憤怒屋任你宣洩　網紅「砸爛音響、電視」直呼爽到爆

上班壓力大？桃園憤怒屋任你宣洩　網紅「砸爛音響、電視」直呼爽到爆
真的只想回家！《創造營》利路修厭世到爆紅　求「不要再為我投票」鄧超：就這麼狂

真的只想回家！《創造營》利路修厭世到爆紅　求「不要再為我投票」鄧超：就這麼狂

貝童彤結婚2年帥老公曝光「出道處女秀」　婚宴砸200萬..Howard笑：沒意外就這麼一次XD

貝童彤結婚2年帥老公曝光「出道處女秀」　婚宴砸200萬..Howard笑：沒意外就這麼一次XD

哈士奇闖禍！扯斷繩暴衝大馬路　騎士摔車求償4萬...飼主：很無奈

哈士奇闖禍！扯斷繩暴衝大馬路　騎士摔車求償4萬...飼主：很無奈

台中20歲男遭撞亡！警受訪口誤　父控訴誤導大眾：求行車紀錄器

台中20歲男遭撞亡！警受訪口誤　父控訴誤導大眾：求行車紀錄器

熱門快報

新聞雲APP要你隨便花

新聞雲APP要你隨便花

2020年尾神加碼！看新聞送購物金和咖啡，再讓你用東森幣瞄準萬元獎品！

東森寵物險

東森寵物險

毛孩健保 寵物雲唯一推薦 不限醫療次數 免自負額 汪喵星人嚴選寵物險

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

寵物雲毛毛商城換季5折區

寵物雲毛毛商城換季5折區

【出清5折】寵物雲毛毛商城全面換季出清中

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面