美爆連環槍擊至少8死！3間Spa慘淪槍口煉獄　4死者為亞裔女性

▲▼美國亞特蘭大連環槍擊案。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲美國亞特蘭大市16日爆發連環槍擊案，造成8人死亡。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

記者葉睿涵／綜合報導

美國喬治亞州亞特蘭大市16日爆發連環槍擊案，有3家Spa先後遭歹徒闖入掃射，造成8人死亡。這些死者多數為亞裔，因此懷疑這幾宗案件存在種族針對性。警方目前已逮捕一名21歲男子，但這幾宗槍擊案是否有關聯仍有待進一步調查。

綜合美聯社和《亞特蘭大憲法報》報導，亞特蘭大近郊伍茲塔克鎮（Woodstock）的「楊氏亞洲按摩Spa」（Young’s Asian Massage Spa），在16日傍晚5點遭歹徒闖入開槍掃射，店內5人全都中槍。其中2人當場喪命，另外受重傷而被緊急送院治療的3人中，也有2人不治身亡。

不到2個小時，皮埃蒙特路（Piedmont Road）2家非常靠近的Spa又傳出槍擊案。警方在「黃金Spa」（Golden Spa）調查時，又被叫到對街的「芳香療法Spa」（Aromatherapy Spa）同步處理這兩宗案件。皮埃蒙特路的雙向通道隨後被緊急封鎖。「黃金Spa」有3名女子當場死亡，而「芳香療法Spa」則有1名女子喪命。

警方表示，4名死者看起來都是亞裔，而他們也在調閱監視器後逮捕了21歲男子龍（Robert Aaron Long）。監視器畫面顯示，他在16日4點50分，也就是「楊氏亞洲按摩Spa」發生槍擊案前，開著黑色的SUV休旅車進入店內。不過警方表示，這幾宗槍擊案是否有關聯仍有待進一步調查，但他們已加強當地的巡邏，以避免憾事再度發生。

相關新聞

美日確認台海和平重要性　邱國正：樂觀其成

美日確認台海和平重要性　邱國正：樂觀其成

日本防衛大臣岸信夫16日與美國國防部長奧斯汀進行雙邊會談，岸信夫會後表示，雙方有共識台灣海峽的安定與和平相當重要，且同樣對造成緊張的中國海警法抱持疑慮。對此，國防部長邱國正17日表示，國防部樂觀其成。

美最新調查「普丁干預美選」中、伊也被點名

美最新調查「普丁干預美選」中、伊也被點名

呼麻男刀棒虐殺77歲爺　還割下雙耳

呼麻男刀棒虐殺77歲爺　還割下雙耳

美智庫學者：美中會晤屬初期摸索　關係難大改變

美智庫學者：美中會晤屬初期摸索　關係難大改變

特斯拉「詭嵌入」卡車底！美調查自動駕駛

特斯拉「詭嵌入」卡車底！美調查自動駕駛

關鍵字：

美國北美要聞亞特蘭大槍擊案Robert Aaron Long

