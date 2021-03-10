火球劃過北美上空！炸出巨響「房子狂晃」　釋放約440磅TNT能量

▲一顆火球在7日傍晚劃過美國佛蒙特州上空，造成房屋震動與巨響。（圖／翻攝自推特／@JeremyLaclair）
記者葉睿涵／綜合報導
一顆小行星碎片在7日傍晚5點38分劃過美國佛蒙特州（Vermont）上空，並在穿越大氣層時因為撞擊壓力，化為火球、產生音爆。超過100名來自美國東北部和加拿大的目擊者指出，他們當時感覺整座房子都在震動,還聽見「嘎嘎嘎」的巨響。
For anyone who was wondering about the big boom / meteor earlier today in #btv #vermont , I dug through some webcam footage and found this on the WCAX / BTV Airport webcam- watch the upper left. pic.twitter.com/oyVLSoVahP— Jeremy LaClair (@JeremyLaclair) March 8, 2021
綜合《每日郵報》和NBC報導，美國太空總署（NASA）表示，這顆重量約4.5公斤，直徑15公分的火球一開始在曼斯菲爾德山國家森林（Mount Mansfield State Forest）上空約83.7公里處現身，隨後以每小時6萬7600公里的移動速度朝東北方向飛去，最後消失於海灘山（Beach Hill）53公里處上空。
Fireball over northern Vermont Eyewitnesses in the NorthEast and Canada are reporting seeing a bright fireball this...Posted by NASA Meteor Watch on Sunday, March 7, 2021
NASA也指出，火球可能是某顆小行星的碎片在進入大氣層後，因為撞擊壓力而產生的；小行星在碎裂過程中會產生壓力波，進而導致建築物震動，並產生民眾所聽到的聲響。據悉，火球在碎裂過程中釋放出了相當於440磅TNT炸藥的能量。
Update on last night's Vermont fireball: A solution based on over 100 eyewitness reports does not significantly change...Posted by NASA Meteor Watch on Monday, March 8, 2021
