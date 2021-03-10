火球劃過北美上空！炸出巨響「房子狂晃」　釋放約440磅TNT能量

▲一顆火球在7日傍晚劃過美國佛蒙特州上空，造成房屋震動與巨響。（圖／翻攝自推特／@JeremyLaclair）

記者葉睿涵／綜合報導

一顆小行星碎片在7日傍晚5點38分劃過美國佛蒙特州（Vermont）上空，並在穿越大氣層時因為撞擊壓力，化為火球、產生音爆。超過100名來自美國東北部和加拿大的目擊者指出，他們當時感覺整座房子都在震動,還聽見「嘎嘎嘎」的巨響。

For anyone who was wondering about the big boom / meteor earlier today in #btv #vermont , I dug through some webcam footage and found this on the WCAX / BTV Airport webcam- watch the upper left. pic.twitter.com/oyVLSoVahP